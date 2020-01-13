Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
There are few beauty woes that irritate me more than an itchy scalp. Well, unless you count acne, but that’s a story for another day.
Feeling the occasional itch is part of being human, but that “itch you can’t scratch” sensation that makes you feel like your scalp is on fire is a total nuisance.
It’s hard to resist scratching when your scalp is freaking out, but a few years ago I stumbled upon one lifesaving product that I’ve been using ever since: Selsun Blue shampoo.
Selsun Blue Naturals Itchy Dry Scalp Shampoo
Stuff We Love
It calms my itchy scalp
I first tried the brand years ago when I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to some hair products. I was writing primarily about hair at the time and was testing a plethora of products on a regular basis. One of them didn’t quite sit right with my scalp and it suddenly became insanely itchy. I tried to resist, but it got to the point where I had to scratch vigorously to get any sort of relief.
After deciding to give my hair a break, I went to my local drugstore and picked up a bottle of the original Selsun Blue shampoo. After a single use, my scalp felt instantly soothed and within a few uses, that itchy sensation was a thing of the past.
It's an affordable option
Fast forward to last year, and I started to feel that familiar itch once winter rolled around. Though I'd had luck with the original Selsun Blue shampoo before, this time I was intrigued by another product from the collection: Selsun Blue Naturals Itchy Dry Scalp Shampoo. I love reaching for products with less harsh ingredients, so I was excited to give the "Naturals" formula a try.
Much like the first time I used a shampoo from the brand, my scalp felt instant relief after the first wash. After using it consistently for a week or two, that fiery itch was gone (thanks to the salicylic acid and aloe) and my scalp was back on track.
I love the fact that the shampoo is clear and gives a nice lather. The formula isn't creamy, which I prefer because it gives a squeaky clean feel. Plus, at $7 I don't worry about replacing it whenever I run out of a bottle.
Now I use Selsun Blue at least twice a month to help keep my scalp in check. It's one of my best kept drugstore beauty secrets!
For more stories like this, check out:
- How to get rid of dandruff
- This microfiber hair towel is my secret to reducing frizz
- The hair tool with over 13,000 reviews is on sale at its lowest price of the year
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.