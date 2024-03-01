Need an excuse to shop? These are the most-loved products our editors have tried so far in 2024

If you gave our editorial team a lie detector test, no falsities would be detected when we said our team likes to shop. And when we say we enjoy shopping, we really mean it. Our team is constantly on the hunt for the latest trend and viral product. And once we find something good, we put it through extensive testing so that we can give it an honest review.

Every year, the Shop TODAY team tests thousands of products. Some of these earn a spot in our awards, some land on our show and others, like the ones on this list, are items we love and incorporate into our routine's every day. We have tested products across every category, including home, fashion and beauty, and revel in transparency on how well a product works for us, and how will it could work for you, too.

When we review a product, we look for a few things: its benefits, its practicality, the price tag and more. The following list is full of products that have met every mark, and are ones our team has loved and reviewed so far in 2024.

Products we've tried and tested in 2024

Shop TODAY's commerce writer Danielle Murphy's rule of of thumb when it comes to jewelry shopping? "Gold; it will always be gold," she writes. But the quality of the gold is the most important. And these chunky teardrop earrings check that box without breaking the bank. It doesn't hurt that they resemble a designer favorite, too.

Editorial assistant Madison San Miguel calls Glow Recipe's new Niacinamide Hue Drops "a trip to the beach" in a bottle. Just a single pump of this serum-like formula gives your skin a glow without the sparkle. Instead, she saw a dewy finish and a soft faux tan. "If you want the glow, this serum is a must to have on your shelf." Plus, you get all the skin care benefits of niacinamide, watermelon and more.

Wireless earbuds can be pricey. But this pair from JLab doesn't sacrifice quality over cost. Our writer boasted about the earbuds' long-lasting battery, sound and noise-canceling abilities. All of these were so good that she said, "if someone starts to talk to me while I’m wearing them, I often have to take out an earbud to hear them." For just around $25, that is more than impressive.

For when you're on-the-go, multi-use beauty products are a must in your handbag. Consider including this Undone blush stick on your next Amazon trip, as it can easily be applied on the lips, cheeks and lids just as you can swiftly toss it in your tote. And according to one writer, the pigment is buildable without the cake-y finish.

Dealing with frizz doesn't always have to be complicated. As a quick solution, production associate Audrey Ekman uses the Ouai Hair Gloss to smooth her ends. "My usually unruly, frizzy split ends were tamed and glassy, sans smoothing balm or hair oil," she writes. "I swear the color looked more vibrant and dimensional, too." The brand claims that the product can work on all hair types, and can be used as a heat protectant, too.

At just under $100, the price tag on these Lululemon leggings might be high, but Shop TODAY writer Kamari Stewart says they're worth the investment. "I’ve become such a fan that I dread putting them in the wash and they’re the first thing I wear once they’re clean." They come with many perks that our team loves, including a sweat-wicking material, multiple inseam lengths and the brand's notorious Nulu fabric.

Here's another legging we've tried to add to your roster. The tunnel drawstring on this pair is the star feature, offering a solution to other leggings that tend to roll down around the stomach. And since this and the fabric offer room for stretch, they should be comfortable for all body types.

There was so much hype around these lip oils by Summer Fridays (even weeks before they launched), that we just had to review them ourselves. According to our writer, the lip oil offers the shine of a gloss (without the sticky feel!) and the thickness of a lip mask in one. That way, your lips are filled with tons of hydration and shine for all-day wear.

If your household is filled with picky eaters, or you find yourself hosting often, this unique sheet pan offers you space to cook three entrees on one surface. It is specifically designed to keep food separate, and claims to be non-stick and scratch-resistant.

Some bodysuits can feel restricting, unflattering and uncomfortable — but not this one. Our writer found that the bodysuit was practical in every way: An easy button-snap to open and close for the bathroom, a bikini bottom for coverage and a stretchy fabric for movement. In essence, it is everything you'd want in a bodysuit and more.

Rosemary oil packs tons of benefits for the hair, including nourishing the scalp, decreasing irritation and aiding with hair loss and thinning — just like Briogeo's Pre-Wash Treatment promises. Apply before your shower or as an overnight treatment to nourish your strands with all of its benefits. Plus, if you have oily tresses, rosemary oil can even eliminate excess oil build-up, too.

Just a quarter-size amount of Rizos Curls' cream turned our writer into a believer in curl cream. "After air drying for around an hour, my hair was noticeably shinier and ultra-curly — I felt like a new woman," she writes. Since she has thinner yet curly hair, most curl creams weighed her strands down, but this product cut her styling time in half while defining the look of her curls.

What was once old is now a viral staple in most beauty vanities, including Shop TODAY assistant editor Shannon Garlin's very own. The balmy texture doesn't feel drying, only deeply hydrating like a chapstick, and keeps moisture locked. But most importantly, this glossy lipstick has a sheer reddish hue that adapts to your lips — almost like a customizable shade for you.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.