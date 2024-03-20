TikTok says this $16 scratch remover works ‘like magic’ on wood furniture — I put it to the test

What does the Tibet Almond Stick Scratch Remover do?

This product isn't overly complicated. According to the brand, it's just a tightly rolled cotton stick soaked in "a secret family formula." Packaged in a cute aesthetically-pleasing canister, the easy to use, lightweight and practically odorless stick does exactly what it advertises: It eliminates nicks along wooden exteriors.

To prove it, I tested it on every type of wooden surface in my home. From our dining room table and floors, to our dressers and side tables. The product worked, but results did vary based on wood type.

Why I like this product

It's easy to apply

To use, all it took was a quick swipe of the stick along the desired surface, followed by the removal of the excess wax that's left behind with an absorbent tissue — it's that simple. The scratches on my lighter wooden surfaces practically disappear before my eyes. I also saw noticeable results on some darker surfaces, too, as long as the scratch was not too deep.

Advertised to contain cotton and almond extract oil (along with the secret family formula, of course), the odorless product doesn't have any harsh smells or sticky residue. It also boasts long-term repair, and while I only used it for a week, I saw that the scratch has remained filled in since then.

A huge bonus is that the stick is colorless, so if you mess up, just wipe off the product and restart the process. There is no pressure when using this wax method, whereas using a wood repair marker can leave room for mistakes.

What to consider

The downside to this product is that it only retouches light scratches while the average wood repair pen can fix deeper grooves and marks.

So, not everyone will be able to achieve the magical disappearing act on their scratches with this product. That said, for the marks it does work on, the results are pretty impressive. And for the ones it doesn't fill in all the way, the treated wood still comes out looking shiny and clean, which isn't necessarily a failure in my book.