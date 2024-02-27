From the slopes to après-ski in Aspen, I stayed warm and dry in this Patagonia base layer top

I may have lived in colder climates for most of my adult life, but in my bones, I’m a thin-blooded Florida girl. So when the temperature drops to near-freezing, additional under layers are an absolute must-have for me.

As I was making a packing list for a trip to Aspen, Colorado, I knew I’d need a couple more thermals to wear while skiing and walking around in snowy conditions. I was looking for something high quality that could withstand rigorous activity (aka attempting winter sports) and keep me warm and dry. I came across this long-sleeved thermal base layer from Patagonia and immediately saw it checked all those boxes.

Since ski-gear is already expensive, I was a little hesitant with the sticker price, but I knew (or hoped) I’d be getting something high-quality, given the brand’s reputation. According to the brand, the shirt has moisture-wicking, odor-absorbing, and flexible fabric, so I decided to save this layer for the coldest and most strenuous day: cross-country skiing through Ashcroft.

When I first put it on, I immediately noticed that this fabric meant business with its honeycomb and grid-like design. Although it wasn’t as soft as I wanted it to be, I was able to look past that because functionality was my main concern. I layered it with a knit sweater and ski jacket and hit the trails for a full-body workout in the snowy wilderness.

It's moisture-wicking and kept me warm

The temperatures in the mountains that day were in the high 20's with overcast skies, which is very cold to this Florida-native! But with this shirt under my gear, I felt really comfortable and warm as soon as I stepped out with my skis.

My level of cross-country skiing is full-on amateur hour, so this activity is quite the workout for me. I knew this layer was working as soon as I broke a sweat, I had to unzip my coat about halfway to allow in a breeze. I even liked that the stretchy fabric moved with me as I lugged my ski poles back and forth.

But the most notable feature was the promised moisture-wicking fabric. We skied to a restaurant and when I peeled off my ski coat and sweater, the under layer felt dry and my sweat was absorbed. Plus, I felt like I didn’t smell, which is always a worry when I’m active. The shirt kept me so warm that I just threw my ski jacket over it on the way back; I didn’t need the middle layer sweater anymore.

Another thing I liked about the shirt was the unique thumbholes. There’s a hidden band that wraps around your hand and helps keep your sleeves from riding up (and snow from getting in if you take tumbles like me).

You can wear it off the slopes

The shirt comes in a few colors and overall looks like a normal, tight long-sleeve tee. I wore it alone while partaking in après-ski activities and felt warm indoors and near heaters, and still felt cute with my snow pants and hat.

I think you could even wear it alone in less harsh conditions, whether that's hiking in the fall or spring, going for outdoor runs or as an additional layer to throw on after workouts. I personally can't wait to try it on my next run when the weather turns a little warmer in New York. Now that I know I love this layering piece, I'll be grabbing another color so I can have a few more on hand for cooler months, too.

More Patagonia bestsellers to shop

Looking for a new pair of cozy joggers? You can grab this fleece pair for 51% off! The brand says they're made with spandex so they add a bit of stretch without feeling baggy.

While it doesn't seem like it, warmer weather will be here before you know it. These moisture-wicking shorts are both stylish and functional for outdoor activities. Plus you can grab them for under $50 right now.

If you're looking to stock up on discounted active wear, select colors of these leggings are 51% off. According to the brand, they're durable enough for a variety of activities and we love that they have side pockets.

If you're looking for a pair of base layer pants to go with the featured top, you might want to grab these and wear as a set. They're made with the same fabric and design as it's top counter-part, making it a good layer for snow pants.

This brand is known for their active jackets and vests, and you can grab select colors of this puffer jacket for 40% off. According to the brand, its designed to be lightweight, water-resistant and can be packed up tightly in a hidden pocket "stuff sack." Commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto particularly loves this pick for how compact it can get, making it perfect for squeezing it into any suitcase for upcoming trips.

The same technology and design also comes in a vest, which is great for simple layering. It comes in 10 colors to choose from, and select shades are on sale (but with limited sizing).