Peloton instructor Ally Love suggests what to have on hand during your workout

Motivating yourself to head to the gym each day can be tough. And if you are unprepared when you get there, your workout can feel borderline impossible. It turns out, what's inside your gym bag is just as critical to your workout as determining what exercises to do in the first place.

That's where Peloton instructor Ally Love comes in handy. Love recently joined TODAY to share some of her suggested gym bag essentials, including a few of her favorite finds she uses during her workouts. You'll find everything from hair refreshing spray to travel-friendly skin care, all the way to a new tote bag. And at the end of the day, these picks will majorly upgrade your workout routine.

Keep reading to discover new gym bag essentials, according to a fitness expert.

As seen on the show | More gym bag essentials

Best gym bag essentials seen on the show

A gym bag that doubles as an everyday tote? Yes, please. PopFlex suggests that their Sherpa Sloane Tote is entirely versatile, offering a decent size bag that is "easy to carry around," according to Love. It has a large compartment to hold necessities and a few large pockets — even a laptop holder. Plus, "it sits flat when you set it down, so you can go through your items without the bag falling over," says Love.

Skin care is especially important post-workout as it is pre-workout. To keep your skin in top shape after you sweat, Love recommends this kit. Inside the set is the brand's cleansing "coins" (a compact cloth) and their multi-use facial sheets. Use the cleansing coins to wipe away dirt and sweat, and apply your favorite serum and/or toner afterwards with the facial sheet on top. According to TheSkinSheet, this should boost the effectiveness of your product. "They fit into your bag, and do not take up space," adds Love.

This extra-strength and aluminium-free deodorant packs a powerful list of ingredients, including probiotics, spirulina, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to balance skin’s microbiome and calm irritation. It doesn't hurt that it has an incredible scent, too, with some of the offerings having notes of bergamot, amber, orange blossom, to name a few.

What's a workout without music? If you're in the market for new earbuds, these were designed with comfort and stability in mind — even as you workout. For instance, they have three listening modes (Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode and Adaptive EQ), spatial audio, custom acoustic and are sweat- and water-resistant. Love adds and their bluetooth feature makes them "easy to move around" and that the grippy cover helps the buds not "fall out of your ear" as you're active.

"If you are moving around and doing cardio, this can bring curls back to life," suggests Love. In fact, "sweat can actually dry your hair out," she explains, "so moisturizing is important." And this spray can fill your waves, curls or coils back to life, as it contains a unique blend of oils (Brazilian bacuri butter, moringa oil, coconut oil). A spritz of the product could even help extend your hair wash days, and that includes after sweating.

Since it is "always important to have protein before and after a workout," these GoMacro bars are important to have in Love's bag. They have "no dairy, no preservatives [and] no artificial flavors," she adds, and come in a variety of delicious flavors (17!) that you'll surely crave post-gym.

More gym bag essentials

Hair in your face as you workout is never fun. Regardless of the thickness of your hair, keep it up, without it coming loose, with this large claw clip from Emi Jay.

Ankle socks are back, and we've had our eye on this pair from Alo. Wear them up to the ankle to flash the logo, or cutely scrunched up with your favorite sneakers. And according to reviews, they're super soft and cushion-y, too.

Aritzia's newest launch promises tons of comfort: An oversized silhouette, a stretchy waistband, volume in the legs and most important, an incredibly plush fabric. In essence, it's everything you'd want in a sweatpant. Wear these over your go-to pair of leggings, or on their own — the only issue you might have is choosing which color (or two!) you like.

A good pair of leggings can last you a long time. Intended to fit at the ankle, these Lululemon leggings should move with you, feel breathable on and wick away sweat. The best part is that the hype around these is all in the buttery fabric.

This multi-use deodorant spray isn't just for the underarms — it is meant to be used throughout the body wherever odor exists (and up to 72-hours!). According to the brand, it is formulated without aluminum, parabens, baking soda and talc, so it should be gentle enough to spray on the most sensitive areas.

This weekender bag is travel-focused, so each compartment was well-thought out to cater towards each of your needs. Including, a large main compartment, multiple organizational pockets, a battery and phone pocket, laptop sleeve and a water-resistant nylon fabric. All of this means you can store all of your gym necessities with enough room to spare. Caraa offers this style in a small, medium and large size.

A sports bra should look cute and be supportive, too, and this new launch from Alo Yoga offers both. The neckline is gently scooped, and lining it is a delicate contrast stitching that enhances the bra's curvy silhouette (Just look at that open back!). But the best part of this bra is that it is not only soft, but is compressive and offers medium support, according to the brand.

If leggings aren't your thing, a workout onesie might be your new workout staple. For instance, Alo's onesie promises a stretchy fit that doesn't compromises on flattering your waist, plus the double straps support the bust and the fabric feels silky on.

Hydration is key throughout your workout, so be sure to pop in a water bottle, especially this one from Owala, into your workout bag. The stainless steel bottle claims to keep drinks cool up to 24 hours, be simple to sip out of (via its spout or straw) and can be held in various ways, including its carry loop.

To get the most out of your workout, it is sometimes dependent on the sneaker you wear. Lululemon designed these training shoes with a diverse set of exercises in mind, with a shoe that can handle even the most explosive workouts, according to the brand. It has a low-profile cushion, multidirectional traction and lightweight upper to continuously support you.

