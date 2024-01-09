Patagonia’s Winter sale is here! Save big on must-have items, like lightweight running tops and insulated coats

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Looking to upgrade your winter gear as the snow finally starts to roll in? With Patagonia's Winter sale happening, it's hard to pass up deals at up to 53% off of essentials, such as snow pants, down hoodies, fleece sweaters and more.

Whether you live in a warmer state and are looking for more insulated clothing, or have a snowy weekend getaway planned and need a bigger bag, Patagonia is answering the call with bigger discounts than their summer sale.

From editor-loved products to Shop TODAY award-winners and a collection of others that boast steep discounts, click the links below to shop 16 of our best picks.

Under $25 | Men's | Women's | Kids | Gear

Under $25

Size: OS | Colors: 2

For runs, snow days or when you need a little more protection over your ears, this headband features fuzzy fleece on both sides. The brand notes that it’s made with extra long fibers, to help retain warmth in even the coldest of temperatures.

Sizes: 3 mos-5T | Colors: 2

Thinking ahead for spring break? Don’t splurge on a swimsuit that won’t fit them come next year. Affordable and durable, this one-piece features adorable flaps on the shoulders, and a floral print that’s hard to pass up.

Sizes: OS | Colors: 9

Outfit your young one with a beanie that can withstand the elements and stay on their head during recess. Consisting of a knit fabric, this beanie is available in nine different patterns and colors, sure to match any colorful coat.

Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 3

For a breathable, lightweight option during runs, or when needing a no-frills layering piece, turn to this “cool daily” shirt from Patagonia. Made primarily out of recycled polyester, it also includes a number of brand-specific qualities to keep it quick-drying, odor-free and comfortable.

Men's items to shop

Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 8

Now 41% off, these shorts are perfect for lazy days when you're snowed in, or for those who live in warmer climates. Made out of an organic cotton and recycled polyester blend, these ultra-soft shorts also include an adjustable waist, to ensure a comfortable fit.

Reviewers love them because they're lightweight, yet have a thicker material compared to other fleece shorts.

Sizes: XXS- 3XL | Colors: 8

Technically a unisex item, this staple crewneck will quickly become your go-to on chilly nights when you need an extra layer. With rib knit fabric at all the edges (collar, wrists and hem), reviewers rave about how "cozy" this crew is.

Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 10

This casual-yet-office-appropriate sweater is made entirely out of recycled polyester fleece, includes a stand-up collar and is available in a wide range of colors and sizes.

This is the classic design and style that comes to mind when thinking of Patagonia sweaters, and reviewers always turn to it due to the way it's "perfect for every occasion."

Women's items to shop

Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 3

"I would wear this sports bra every day if I could — it’s so comfy!" says associate editor Lauren Witonsky. "I always reach for it for yoga, and it has lasted me the last five years without showing any signs of wear."

With high-impact amounts of support for those with A/B cups, medium level amounts of support for B/C cups and low-impact support for C/D cups, this sports bra has an open back design, making it breathable during the warmest of workouts.

Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 3

Made out of soft, easy to slip into cotton, these wide leg loungers also include an elastic waistband for added comfort. Reviewers love them because they look more elevated than your typical pair of sweatpants, without sacrificing comfort.

"These pants keep you warm in the cold but don’t make you sweat or feel overheated in warmer weather," said one reviewer.

Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 3

"Lightweight and comfortable" are just two of the reasons why reviewers love this crewneck, that will become a surefire "essential" in your wardrobe.

Made solely out of organic cotton, this pullover also features a rib-knit trim at the wrists, for added detail. With no branding or logos on the front, this sweatshirt can be paired with slacks for a simple office outfit.

Kids items to shop

Sizes: 3 mos-5T | Colors: 5

Made with a mixture of polyester and stretchy spandex fabrics, this hoodie promises to move and glide with children as they do, rather than restrict them.

It also offers UPF 40 protection, and is lightweight enough to wear on chilly summer days. While this sweatshirt is available for babies to toddlers and elementary-aged children, it also includes longer cuffs, for inevitable "growth spurts," according to the brand.

Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 8

A children's version of their classic fleece sweatshirt, just because its smaller doesn't mean it compromises on warmth, longevity and durability.

With the same features as the adult sweatshirts, this one is available in a number of fun patterns and color block designs.

Sizes: 3 mos-5T | Colors: 12

If it's time for their first coat, this insulated option from Patagonia promises to last through multiple hand-me-downs. Made with 100% recycled down, the interior keeps babies, toddlers and young children warm, while the exterior nylon fabric wicks away water.

Gear to shop

Size: 6L | Colors: 1

This packing cube earned the award for "best gear organizer" during the Shop TODAY Travel Awards, this six-liter pack also earned its nickname of "black hole'' for good reason.

This pack zips open to reveal two suitcase-like compartments, to fit delicates, socks, gear or other items you don't want loose in a bag or carry-on.

Size: 5L | Colors: 2

While this fanny pack is a bit larger than your more traditional ones that have risen in popularity, this one proves to hold your essentials and more, making it perfect for day trips and commuters.

Size: 26L | Colors: 7, however only 4 are on sale

My personal favorite, I've owned this backpack for over three years and it's been a solid companion on cross-country moves, college classes, camping trips and more.

With three different main compartments, and a number of pockets inside, this pack is made with recycled polyester and is topped off with a durable water repellant finish, protecting everything inside from the elements.