NewBeauty Reader’s Choice Awards: 6 winners in skin care, makeup and more

When it comes to you and your beauty routine, you deserve the best of the best. To help you discover exactly that, NewBeauty recently announced the winners of their Reader’s Choice Awards, showcasing top-rated picks across the categories of skin, makeup, body and hair care. These highly-loved products were chosen from readers like you, ranging in various age groups and skin types.

To discuss some of her favorites from the list, NewBeauty Senior Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY. From a multi-purpose balm you can use for everything ranging from rashes to taming eyebrows (you read that correctly!), to a make-up primer that promises to mattify and blur. Below, you’ll find six winners that earned the NewBeauty Magazine seal of approval!

NewBeauty Reader's Choice Awards 2023 winners

This cream has been a drugstore staple since it first launched. We attribute this to its impressive blend of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and amino peptides, which apparently work together to diminish fine lines and plump the skin. It doesn’t hurt that the cream is at an unbeatable price point for all that it offers, too.

Based on their glowing reviews, facial sprays — like this one from Repêchage — offer more benefits than you would think. Just a quick spritz should boost skin hydration and leave a glowing complexion. You can use this for a post exercise refresh, or when you just need a quick pick-me-up. You can even use the product as a setting spray, according to one reviewer, and as a post-shave for men, too.

Some hand soaps can leave the hands dry and/or with an unpleasant residue. But Nakery Beauty claims to provide a solution with this body and hand wash. This product contains two highly hydrating ingredients — squalane and tri-hyaluronic acid — to improve dry and textured skin. The brand claims after one cleanse, your skin should feel “silky soft and smooth” without needing to apply moisturizer. Sign us up!

We appreciate a product that can do more than what it is marketed for. Case in point: Doctor Rogers’ Skin Care Restore Healing Balm. For those who have dry, damaged skin, this balm helps restore stressed skin (it has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance!) by speeding up its healing process. It also claims to protect and repair burns, cuts and chapped areas. There’s room to use it for non-health purposes, too, such as taming eyebrows, hydrating cuticles and preserving tattoos. Talk about an all-in-one product.

Seamless makeup application starts with the base: your primer. This one from Shiseido promises “to refine the appearance of pores, erase excess shine, and blur imperfections” with the help of its light-diffusing trio (snowflake powder, mattifying peptides and sebum catch powder). The skin should feel hydrated; your makeup blurred; and your complexion radiant. We are adding points for it being colorless and non-comedogenic.

According to Bumble and Bumble, this hair styling product can add texture and bounce to your strands without the crunchy feel. This is especially beneficial for fine to medium hair types who need a volumizing product that won’t feel heavy on the strands. Additionally, the styler contains UV filters to “protect against the drying effects of the sun.”