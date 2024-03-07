I brought this Amazon bag to a red carpet event and celebrities thought it was designer

It's been a dream of mine since I was three-feet-tall to attend a red carpet event in Hollywood. So when my best friend called me and told me he had an extra ticket to a well-known award show in Los Angeles, I immediately jumped at the chance. The minute I hung up the phone, I instantly thought to myself: "What am I going to wear?"

I spent weeks browsing online to find the ultimate red carpet look. A few days before the show, I finally had decided on the full-length dress and block heels I would wear, but I still needed the perfect purse.

When I was asked to try this Babeyond evening bag on Amazon, I knew it was the ideal bag for the event. Not only was it extremely affordable, but this satin fabric clutch had a similar design to many of the more expensive options I'd seen featured on TikTok. With its sparkling rhinestone crystals and black pearls, I was certain this bag would be sure to turn heads.

Keeps your hands free

The immediate reason why I fell in love with this bag: It has a solid wrist strap — plain and simple. I figured I would be taking lots of pictures at the event, so I wanted a bag where I could keep my hands free all night.

This rhinestone clutch did not disappoint. It allowed me to safely store all of my evening essentials, like my phone, lipstick and mascara, while keeping both hands accessible to capture all of the celebrity sightings — and there were many!

The handle is very durable, so I had no issues with it possibly breaking and having my credit card and hotel key accidentally fall out. The bag held up perfectly for the eight hours I was carrying it that evening (of course, there was an after-party).

One thing I would recommend is ordering one of the bags that features a zipper closure. My specific purse did not have one, and my contents spilled out once I sat it down in the back seat of the car after the show. Luckily, I safely retrieved all the items and placed them back into the bag, but I would definitely order one with a zipper next time, as opposed to a tie closure.

Affordable and chic

From the glamorous red carpet to inside the beautiful venue, I had industry folks come up to me and ask about my bag. "Luxury? No, it was only $30 on Amazon," would be my response. I had never been prouder to share my (fashion) secret with the wonderful world of Hollywood!

Most compliments were directed, specifically, towards the bag's modern design, followed by sudden gasps after I told them the price. This No. 1 bestseller in women's evening handbags also has over 3,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, so other customers clearly love it just as much as me.

Let's paint the town...

Whether you're a fan of glistening gold or Barbiecore hot pink, this Amazon bag is sure to match any outfit. This stylish purse is available in over 20 different shades and patterns, including shiny sequins and pearl accents.

For this specific event, I chose the black pearl bag to match my charcoal off-the-shoulder ruffle dress and statement black heels. It was definitely the right choice, as the color of the bag went perfectly with the rest of my outfit. Score!

It's versatile so you can bring it to a wedding or formal dinner

A red-carpet event may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but there are plenty of other special events where this purse will come in handy. Whether you're headed to a friend's wedding or attending a fancy dinner with your sweetheart, this bag will certainly spruce up your look.

Believe it or not, I am planning to order this purse in silver for an upcoming family wedding in Pennsylvania. I personally would suggest sticking with a staple color like black, silver or gold as it'll go with most everything and be your go-to formal bag for years to come.

Other Amazon products that helped me get red-carpet ready

This sparkly rhinestone headband made me feel like a princess and stayed secure all night without hurting my head. This padded hair accessory features beaded edges and a soft velvet lining for a super comfortable fit.

"This headband is very pretty. I have the silver one and it is very shiny and sparkly. This would be great for the holidays. This seems to be made well and is comfortable. Very happy with the way this looks. Good price point," said one five-star reviewer on Amazon.

If you're heading to a formal wedding or evening soiree, you'll want a little extra bling to help stand out. This dazzling bracelet is designed with 18 karat white gold-plated brass mixed with cubic zirconia and has nearly 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. This glitzy armband is a great accessory to accentuate the wrist and did not hurt or cause any irritation to my skin.

Have you always dreamed of having long, flowy hair? Now you can with these invisible wire hair extensions that come in three sizes and over 30 shades. I ordered these extensions in chestnut brown, and they matched the color of my hair perfectly. I instantly felt like a movie star when I clipped them into my hair, and they didn't hurt in the least. I highly recommend these extensions if you're looking for a super affordable way to add length or volume to your hair.