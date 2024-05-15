IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?
May 15, 202402:11
Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?

02:11

Since January, inflation rates ticked up and hit 3.5% in March. Consumers and Wall Street are now bracing for the release of the latest report on inflation rates. NBC’s Christine Romans reports for TODAY.May 15, 2024

