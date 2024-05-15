Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?
02:11
UP NEXT
How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market
04:00
McDonald’s explores $5 value meal for customers hungry for a deal
02:24
Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards
02:20
What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?
04:06
Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use
04:31
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady: What it means for you
02:06
From weddings to vacations, how to save money for summer fun
04:48
What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?
05:15
How to best manage your career at any stage of life
04:34
Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact
03:29
What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan
04:39
Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you
04:33
Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?
01:33
How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb
04:12
How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards
03:23
Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street
02:28
Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears
04:47
Powerball ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon
00:34
Simple ways to spend less and help the planet
04:49
Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?
02:11
Copied
Copied
Since January, inflation rates ticked up and hit 3.5% in March. Consumers and Wall Street are now bracing for the release of the latest report on inflation rates. NBC’s Christine Romans reports for TODAY.May 15, 2024
Now Playing
Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?
02:11
UP NEXT
How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market
04:00
McDonald’s explores $5 value meal for customers hungry for a deal
02:24
Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards
02:20
What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?
04:06
Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use
04:31
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady: What it means for you
02:06
From weddings to vacations, how to save money for summer fun
04:48
What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?
05:15
How to best manage your career at any stage of life
04:34
Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact
03:29
What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan
04:39
Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you
04:33
Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?
01:33
How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb
04:12
How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards
03:23
Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street
02:28
Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears
04:47
Powerball ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon