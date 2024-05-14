Maleah Joi Moon: Why I almost didn't audition for ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
04:21
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna praise Kelly Clarkson after weight loss comments
02:28
UP NEXT
Alicia Keys on success of 'Hell's Kitchen' on Broadway: This is wild!
06:00
‘IF’ star Cailey Fleming talks balancing ‘IF’ and being a teenager
06:42
Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awarness
06:58
Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover share lineup for their week in NYC
04:03
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 14, 2024
01:16
Alicia Keys: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ cast recording will be released in June
05:25
Fans react to Ryan Reynolds joking about 4th child’s name
01:02
Sydney Sweeney reportedly in talks to revive ‘Barbarella’
00:52
See behind-the-scenes video of new ‘Wicked’ movie
01:28
Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg to join ‘The Voice’ as coaches
00:42
NBC to honor 10 years of Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’
00:50
George Clooney to make Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow
00:32
Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication
02:54
Steve Buscemi punched in random attack while walking in NYC
02:09
Joe Fryer inducted into Northwestern’s Medill Hall of Achievement
00:51
See how celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day
00:48
Laura Jarrett and Poppy Harlow share how kids helped in new book
05:17
Julia Fox talks co-hosting ‘OMG Fashun’ with Law Roach
10:15
Hoda and Jenna praise Kelly Clarkson after weight loss comments
02:28
Copied
Copied
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reflect on Kelly Clarkson's revelation in a recent interview that she is taking prescription drugs to aid in her weight loss. "I just think it's so interesting that people feel they're owed explanations," Jenna says.May 14, 2024