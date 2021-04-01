Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

So many beauty products, so little time. But you don’t need to break your budget just to try out the latest and greatest. You can achieve great, professional-level results with items found right in your local drugstore aisle, without the hefty price tag.

From makeup to skin care to hair styling, these are tried-and-true picks that reviewers swear by – including some new solutions that the most beauty-obsessed can’t get enough of.

Read on for the most affordable beauty must haves.

Makeup

This beloved, buildable mascara and multi-dimensional fanning wand from Maybelline, which has over 4,000 reviews on Target’s site alone, allows you to achieve length and volume without clumping or weighing lashes down. Additionally, the ophthalmologist-tested, contact-safe formula is infused with rose hip oil for softening wisps as you swipe (the brand’s Falsies Lift and new Sky High mascaras are two other fan-favorites).

Good brows are half the battle when it comes to creating an effortless or elevated look (after all, the brows serve to frame the rest of your features). Thanks to this popular multi-tasking product from CoverGirl, it’s also easier than ever to attain them. The slanted pencil side can draw and shape fine hairs, while the soft cushion tip helps to blend for a natural effect. The formula also stays put so you don’t need to worry about it running down your face on humid days.

The real shocker when it comes to this highly-saturated, yet still blendable and soft blush from ColourPop is that it rings in at only $8. The creme-powder formula moves with the contours of your skin without settling into lines. It also comes in a range of natural shades. Count Me In is one of our go-to's for a quick pick-me-up that lasts through the day.

This moisturizing, medium coverage foundation from Revlon is formulated with antioxidant, anti-pollutant and anti-blue light ingredients that shield your skin against environmental and technological stressors (especially important now that many are logging more hours in front of screens than ever). The dewy formula comes in 16 shades and offers lightweight coverage fans of the product love.

Got a minute for spring nails? That’s all you need to set this innovative quick-dry polish from Essie’s ‘Expressie’ collection. The vegan, 8-free formula also features an angled brush for more precise application, and boasts a spectrum of colors for accompanying a range of occasions and moods. We’re currently loving Crop Top & Roll’s hint of pink as a pretty and modern alternative to a French manicure.

NYX’s Lippies are like filters for the lips. The creamy liquid blurs out any imperfections and leaves you with a velvety-matte finish. Apply a small amount for a soft touch of color or layer for a more saturated look (Squad Goals is one of our favorite shades for everyday). If you prefer a creamier texture, we also like the brand’s Butter Lip Gloss in Tiramisu.

Sonia Kashuk’s top-rated vegan, cruelty-free makeup brushes are among our favorites for quality craftsmanship and application at an accessible price point. The makeup artist’s powder makeup brush and flat top foundation brush in particular can be used to set, swirl, buff and blend powder and liquid formulas to flawless perfection. The gold-brushed handles also lend a refined touch to any bathroom counter or bedroom bureau.

Fashion meets function in this vegan leather makeup bag from Nerway, which has a near five-star rating and over 2,000 ratings on Amazon for its soft, water-resistant exterior and convenient interior compartments. Scoop it up in one of 12 colors and patterns for keeping essentials close and secure while in transit (as reviewers have noted, the sleek design is also prime for business trips).

Skin Care

These new wipes from Simple were developed to help combat the effects of blue light exposure on skin and users love how effective they are at removing makeup. They contain vitamin B3 (niacinamide) for brightening and evening skin tone, along with glycerin for added moisturization. They were also made with our pets (cruelty-free) and planet (completely compostable) in mind.

This cleanser-scrub hybrid from celeb and dermatologist-approved Cetaphil washes away impurities such as dirt and oil, while micro-fine granules buff away dull skin for smoothing the surface and supporting cell turnover. Perfect for those who are more sensitive and tend to steer clear of more abrasive exfoliators, this scrub also contains nourishing properties and is good for regular use for all skin types.

If you prefer no-rinse solutions, we suggest checking out this new cleansing water from Garnier, which boasts a 5-star review from Target users. Recommended for dull and even sensitive skin, it’s formulated with vitamin C for brightening skin as it works to remove makeup, dirt and excess oil, leaving you with a smooth, radiant glow in a matter of a few swipes.

Dermatologists agree that sunscreen is one of our most important weapons against wrinkles, pigmentation, and other signs of aging, not to mention more serious conditions like skin cancer. This pick from Aveeno offers broad-spectrum protection — meaning it blocks both UVA and UVB rays — and has an SPF of 50 and is both sweat and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It’s also fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and naturally-sourced, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin or acne prone.

Give yourself a hydro boost with this No. 1 Amazon bestselling moisturizer from Neutrogena, which harnesses the humectant powers of hyaluronic acid to satiate parched skin and keep it feeling hydrated all day. The lightweight, gel texture glides on like a dream, and is especially refreshing on warmer days when you could use a little cooling and thicker creams can prove too heavy. There’s also a hyaluronic acid-fueled night gel for all of our sleeping beauties.

Speaking of refreshments, this naturally-derived wash from popular brand Method features a cocktail of cucumber, seaweed and green tea for a crisp, calming scent and a deep clean. The fan-favorite paraben and phthalate-free blend will turn your own shower into a spa-like experience.

This whipped body scrub from Beloved, a new extension of Unilever’s Love Beauty and Planet collection, is like a smoothie for the skin. The sulfate and paraben-free formula is infused with sultry patchouli and sweet orange flower, along with other essential oils, for a nourishing cleanse and warm-meets-vibrant ambiance that lingers long after your last soak.

Eos’ 24-hour moisture body lotions are formulated with natural shea butter and shea oil, along with other moisturizing ingredients for keeping skin smooth and supple around the clock. The tantalizing Vanilla Cashmere is a blend of soft musk, vanilla and caramel, though the brand has a more subtle alternative for those who are sensitive to strong perfumes.

Hair Care

Extend your washes or trips to the salon with Batiste’s dry shampoo, which has racked up a reputation (along with some beauty awards) for its ability to revive limp, oily hair in a matter of minutes. The Original is a hair cabinet classic, and the brand’s tinted versions are a savior for impromptu root touch-ups.

This beneficial pick from OGX is like a hairspray, shine spray and texturizer in one. Use it to bring the body back to your blowouts and lock in loose waves and curls. It’s also enriched with argan oil for softening strands, and offers thermal protection for added coverage against heat stressors. (Take your hair to even greater heights with the brand’s Fiber Full Spray.)

Pantene’s new line of shampoos are redefining hair care with ingredients and benefits once reserved for skin care routines. This glow line in particular is formulated with vitamin B5 and other antioxidants for a nutrition boost, along with baobab (known for its hydrating properties). Moreover, the shampoo and corresponding conditioner are formulated without sulfates or silicones, meaning they’re safe for color-treated hair and won’t weigh locks down. (There’s also a serum for completing your routine.)

There’s nothing like spending an hour on your hair just to watch your ends split and expand with the first touch of humidity, which is why we can appreciate this no-nonsense frizz-fighting serum from L’Oreal Paris. Just apply 1-2 pumps to damp hair before blow drying to prevent static and protect hair against heat, using a small amount to touch up any dry sections (the brand’s 8-Second Wonder Water pre-style primer is also a mini hair miracle in a bottle and Shop TODAY writer favorite).

