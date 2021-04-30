Gwyneth Paltrow's beauty routine includes these 5 affordable staples

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her glowing complexion, so any time she opens up about her beauty secrets, we're all ears — especially when some of those secrets involve affordable bestsellers.

The Goop founder is open about her love of expensive beauty treatments, like bee venom therapy or vampire facials, which don’t always match our wallet. But in an interview with Vogue, she shared her skincare regimen and we were surprised to see some budget-friendly picks make the cut.

To get the scoop on how Paltrow's go-to products stack up, we reached out to Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, to hear her thoughts on the affordable staples. And, as it turns out, the products would make a great addition to any beauty lover's regimen.

"This is a great choice, as it is known to pack a punch when it comes to hydration," Garshick said. "It can be used on the face as well as dry patches on the body, but should be avoided by those who may have a sensitivity to lanolin or fragrance." The bestselling cream contains beeswax and glycerin, which according to Garshick, act as humectants, to draw moisture into the skin. The oils in the formula also help to help seal that moisture in, so your skin will feel super hydrated long after you put it on.

Although Paltrow's sunscreen application technique sparked some controversy, Garshick said that her go-to product is a great choice. "It contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, providing broad-spectrum UVA and UVB coverage with an SPF 30," she said. Plus, the tinted formula absorbs easily and comes in a range of shades to match different skin tones.

When applying sunscreen, Garshick said you want to be sure to cover your whole face, including your ears, neck and the areas closest to the hairline. "Generally, sunscreen should be applied last in your skin care routine and should be reapplied roughly every two hours," she said.

This tinted balm deserves a permanent spot in your purse, thanks to its dual functionality — it can be used to add a subtle tint of color to both your lips and your cheeks. Garshick said the product is suitable for all skin types, but it may be an especially good choice for anyone who deals with dryness, as it contains oils that can help nourish the skin. It comes in a range of colors, but the light pink French Melon shade feels like a perfect choice for the sunnier months.

"As this mascara contains castor oil peptides and provitamin B5, it works to strengthen the lashes in addition to providing an instant lash boost," Garshick said. It has a curved brush, which makes for an easy application process and ensures that every lash gets coated.

You're likely pretty used to seeing hyaluronic acid in your go-to skin care products, but the ingredient, which is used in this oil, is also great for your lips. "Hyaluronic acid helps to plump and hydrate the lips, as it acts as a humectant, drawing moisture into the lips, leaving them feeling soft and smooth," Garshick said. The lip oil, which comes in a range of shades, can be used on its own, to add shine and color to your lips, or applied over your favorite lipstick for a quick boost of hydration.

