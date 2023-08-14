I'm allergic to the sun — but this $12 sunscreen keeps me rash and bump free

Allow me to paint you a sometimes itchy (and always splotchy) picture that is the irony of my life:

I have a sun allergy — but I love the sun.

Since I was 20-years-old, within 30 minutes of the sun hitting my sensitive flesh, I would break out in hives from head to ankle. My allergy was something I was highly aware of anywhere I went. At the pool, at a picnic, when I played softball or a simple walk around my neighborhood — there was always a decent chance I would look down to find raised red bumps on every inch of my skin.

To add insult to injury, I am a Florida native. I was raised IN the Sunshine State. (That’s Alanis Morissette-quality irony right there.) While I have never been the type of person to let my allergy stop me from doing the things I love, I'll admit that it did bring the joy level of those things down by a notch ... or six.

It took me longer than it should have (age 36) to make an appointment with a dermatologist to get an answer for my condition. It turns out, I have something called Polymorphous Light Eruption (PMLE), a sun sensitivity that is more common in women than in men and usually manifests around a person’s teens or 20’s. While not an ideal condition, it’s not life altering — it may even resolve itself when I go into menopause — but until that happens, PMLE is actually quite treatable, per my dermatologist.

After dropping some knowledge surrounding my condition, she explained that I require broad spectrum zinc oxide coverage to protect my skin from any UV rays the sun shines my way. Then she handed me a few samples of Neutrogena’s Dry-Touch Sunscreen and told me to go forth and sunbathe! Well, she didn’t say "sunbathe," but she did say this sunscreen would help nip my symptoms in the bud.