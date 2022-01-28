Show yourself some love with these Valentine's Day beauty gifts

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, and everybody has bouquets of red roses, boxes of decadent chocolate and — of course — love on their minds. It seems like everyone’s on the hunt for the perfect way to express their affections. But who says romantic gestures and thoughtful gifts have to be reserved for a significant other? Whether you’re in a long-term relationship, recovering from a recent breakup or as single as can be, you don’t have to be paired up to shower yourself with plenty of love and appreciation.

Consider this Feb. 14 the perfect opportunity to spoil yourself by jazzing up your beauty routine. Just in time for the holiday of love, we’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine's Day beauty treats from QVC. Take your self-care game to the next level with a personal facial sauna or a soothing cucumber gel mask, or treat yourself to some new makeup. If you’re looking for a hair oil or an organizer for your go-to beauty products, they’re on the list too. Pampering yourself has never been so easy!

Keep reading to discover all 15 swoon-worthy beauty picks from QVC you’re sure to fall head over heels for this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day beauty gifts

Struggling with chapped lips this winter? Gift yourself this lip mask from Tarte and apply it right before bed. It's made with olive, argan, rosehip and raspberry oils to help soothe and hydrate lips overnight.

Serious hair care enthusiasts know all about Olaplex, and Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to finally see what all the hype is about. The TikTok-famous hair care brand's products are formulated to strengthen and repair damaged tresses. This styling oil is designed to nourish and protect all hair types, leaving locks shiny and soft.

A few swipes of the lip and cheek sticks and lip glosses in this Josie Maran set are all you need to achieve that coveted lit-from-within look. The products typically cost $84 when bought separately, but right now shoppers can snag the bundle for only $32.

First Aid Beauty’s products are designed to be effective yet safe for sensitive skin. Tuck this travel-size tube of the brand's bestselling moisturizer into your bag so you can tackle dry skin on the go. It has more than 2,000 five-star reviews.

If your skin is in need of a deep cleanse, this facial steamer from Conair is up for the job. It comes with a cleansing brush with two attachments to help exfoliate and moisturize the skin.

Add a splash of color to your eyeshadow collection with this jam-themed (and blueberry-scented) palette. The pink, orange, and purple hues are also perfect for spring, which is just around the corner.

Clinique’s oil-based cleansing balm boasts over 1,000 five-star reviews. It’s not hard to see why: Reviewers say that even the most stubborn waterproof mascara or liquid lipstick is no match for the powerful yet gentle cleanser.

A little goes a long way with this fan-favorite pick from Bumble and Bumble. A dry shampoo, style extender and volumizing product all in one, this powder will help keep hairstyles looking fresh for days.

MAC Cosmetics’ Lustre lipsticks are known for being super comfortable, and for their pearly finish and buildable pigmentation. This set includes three shades: See Sheer (a coral pink), Good Form (a copper) and Cockney (a bold red).

Whether you're new to the world of highlighter or you're a pro who's running low, this palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills is a must-have. It comes with four brilliant shades you can use all over your face and body. Apply gently to get a subtle glow, or go in with a heavier hand for a super shiny finish.

Sometimes the best gifts are the most practical ones. Tired of rummaging through makeup bags to find what you need? This six-drawer storage case makes organizing your beauty products a breeze, and the transparent container comes in three colorways: pink, purple and marble.

Infused with cucumber, aloe vera, chamomile, papaya and bilberry extract, this gel mask is great for cooling, soothing and softening skin, according to the brand. Run — don’t walk! — and grab a jar while it’s 20 percent off.

Use this handy hair mask to remove buildup on the scalp and hydrate strands. It works on both dry and wet hair and can function as a scalp treatment, conditioner or moisturizing mask when left on overnight.

You might dread cleaning your makeup brushes a little less once you have this nifty tool on hand, and right now you can get it on sale for $28. Simply soap up your brushes, swirl the tools on the mat and watch the grime float down the drain.

We've waxed poetic about this TikTok-famous eye cream from Peter Thomas Roth before, and it's totally gift-worthy. Fans say that it helps temporarily smooth and tighten the skin, minimizing the appearance of under-eye bags and wrinkles.

