Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You may not be able to spend time with that special someone in your life this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still show them your appreciation. Whether it’s a best friend, mother, grandmother or significant other, sending a loved one a bouquet of flowers can not only brighten their day, but add some color to their home.

For people on a budget, flower deliveries can be expensive and it may seem as if your options are limited. However, there are plenty of brands offering thoughtful plants and flower arrangements at an affordable price tag so you don’t have to break the bank.

Shop TODAY found a variety of gorgeous flower and plant options to shower your loved one with — and they're all under $50!

To shop this article by category, click the links below, or keep scrolling to see everything featured:

Affordable flowers and plants from ProFlowers

From now until February 12, Shop TODAY readers can receive 25% off with the code TODAY25.

Whether it’s a galentine or a new beau, give a little piece of your heart. Switch things up this year and send your loved one a heart-shaped succulent. The Hoya plant thrives indoors and is a great easy-care option for plant lovers of any level.

Feel like royalty with a bouquet that boasts personality. This mix of flowers comes with bright lilies and irises picked from a variety of farms to provide freshness right to your special someone’s door.

Bring a splash of color to your SO’s day. This mix comes with Peruvian lilies — meant to symbolize friendship and devotion — and six different colored roses. It also comes in bud form to help them last longer!

Score big with these striking hyacinths. The mini garden arrives pre-bulbed so the plant lover in your life can care and watch as these bloom into a deep red bundle. It even comes in a gold plant pot with hearts all around to show your love.

Affordable flowers from FTD

From now until February 12, Shop TODAY readers can receive 20% off their purchase. This special discount will be applied at checkout.

Why settle on just a classic red rose? This bright bouquet features a variety of colors to sprinkle whimsy and joy into your special someone’s home.

Rid your loved one of the winter blues with a vibrant flower arrangement. This hot pink set comes with dark pink azaleas set inside of a woven basket for a homier look.

Celebrate your love with a bundle of sweet roses. This bouquet features light pink roses for a softer look and can come with or without a vase. The roses arrive picked straight from a farm and should last at least seven days.

Affordable flowers from UrbanStems

For a fresh-out-of-the-garden look, this bouquet comes with a variety of flowers including craspedia, limonium, statice, parvifolia eucalyptus and solidago. The rich yellow and purple hues can also bring a pop of color into almost any space.

Fill your loved one's home with the lush green of the Star of Bethlehem stems mingled with white veronica flowers. The classic colors pair well with most home decor and can act as a delicate centerpiece to almost any tablescape.

Want a long-lasting plant to send to your special someone? These white kalanchoes are known for their longevity and arrive in bud form so your loved one can watch them bloom over time. It even arrives in a gold pot to add some warmth.

Affordable flowers from The Bouqs Co.

Whether you’re celebrating a holiday, birthday or “just because,” a flower arrangement is an ideal gift to express your love. This bundle can help your loved one think of sunnier days with the rich colors from the sunflowers, lavender alstroemeria, peachy-toned roses, spray roses and hypericum berries.

Bring the rainbow home to your SO with a colorful set of flowers. This bouquet comes with at least 12 stems of alstroemeria to help lighten up a cold, wintery day. You can further personalize it with a vase or send it as a bundle.

This lush bouquet is a perfect option for showing your love and appreciation for someone. Made with a mix of red roses and purple poms, you can also further customize it with a vase or send as a regular bouquet.

Looking for something other than roses? This bouquet is a curated selection of various flowers boasting color and life. Each selection is chosen based off the farmer’s freshest selection, making each bouquet unique.

Affordable flowers and plants from 1-800-Flowers

Send Cupid’s arrow to your loved one’s front door. The mailbox-themed planter box comes decorated with hearts, arrows, XOs and a bright red kalanchoe budding in the center.

Instead of a traditional bouquet of red roses, shake things up with something new! These bamboo plants are made into the shape of a heart that your loved one can show off.

Romance is budding with this bouquet! Featuring a mix of pink Peruvian lilies and deep red roses, this full set of flowers even comes in a white ceramic vase with the word “love” painted in the center — and it’s only $47!

Add some sunshine to your loved one’s day. You can send your special someone a collection of sunflowers to bring some light and positivity to their day.

Affordable flowers and plants from Teleflora

This plant is perfect for practically any occasion — and it’s on sale! The sansevieria plant comes in a stylish mid-century ceramic planter with a wooden base. It could be the perfect addition to your plant lover’s growing collection.

This budget-friendly arrangement has it all! With a mix of peach roses, lavender waxflowers and pink asiatic lilies inside a pink glass cube vase, this feminine bouquet is a sweet way to show your affection.

The gardener in your life can gush over this mini arrangement. Made with dracaena, variegated ivy, palm, spathiphyllum and white butterfly syngonium, you can bring the lush outdoors inside to them. The arrangement even comes in a low white bowl with river rocks, sheet moss and bark accents.

Say “I love you” with a sweet variety of white daisy spray chrysanthemums, pink carnations, red miniature carnations and red roses. This set even comes in a cute red vase tied together with a bow.

Affordable flowers and plants from Florists.com

Sent straight from the farm, this pink trifecta features buds of sugar roses, alstroemeria and solidago. Your loved one can also enjoy the soft white pom within the bundle to balance out the light pink hues.

Sweep them off their feet with the sweet scents of disbuds, carnations, daisy poms, button poms and ruscus. In the center of the bouquet, your loved one will gush over the flower with a glittery heart.

Dreaming of warmer days? This plant set can breathe some tropical life into your home with the rich colors of the anthurium and kalanchoe plants. It even comes delivered in a cute wooden box.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!