Get a head start on Valentine's Day gifts with heart-shaped pizza, flowers, more

The season of love is right around the corner, and the best thing you can do is be prepared for when it comes. Before you know it Valentine's Day will be here, and the last thing you want to do is scramble to find a gift that says "I love you."

While it might seem early to start thinking about gift giving, getting a head start will help you in the long run when it comes to making sure any packages or presents arrive on time. If you need some help brainstorming swoon-worthy Valentine's Day ideas, we've got you covered.

Good Housekeeping Style Director Lori Bergamotto stopped by TODAY to share her suggestions for romantic gifts to buy. From gifts for foodies to experiences you and your loved one can do together, read on to see all of Bergamotto's picks.

Looking to give a gift that will last longer than a traditional bouquet? Try these flowers that bloom year-round. Included in these DIY arrangement kits are three different kinds of preserved flowers, a vase and an optional workshop with a florist over Zoom. The flowers remain in peak bloom for about two years and require no maintenance.

Give the gift of coffee this Valentine's Day to the coffee lover in your life. Cometeer is a coffee brand that sells frozen coffee pucks that you combine with water to use. With their product, you can make anything from a classic cup of joe to ice lattes and espresso martinis.

If you are looking to create a romantic breakfast-in-bed experience, this box of waffles and pretzels might do the trick. There are four different boxes available, two of which only have Belgium waffles or soft pretzels while the other two offer an assortment. Toppings are also included in each box.

Need a cheesy Valentine's Day gift? This heart-shaped pizza is made according to Lou Malnati's family's five-decade-old deep dish pizza recipe. When you buy this delicious pizza, it also comes with a heart-shaped chocolate chip cookie.

Learn how to prepare your own sushi with this traditional sushi and cutroll kit. The kit features the highest-quality fish selected by Blue Ribbon sushi masters and includes tuna, Norwegian salmon, ebi shrimp, and Japanese hamachi. Seasoned sushi rice, aged soy sauce and fresh-grated wasabi are also included.

Some of the best gifts are memories, and if you are looking to make some while trying something new, look no further than Uncommon Goods experiences. From making your own bath bombs to date night painting, mixology and astrology chart classes, Uncommon Goods has a wide range of activities to choose from.

If physical touch is your love language, you might want to try these heart-shaped mittens. Even when cold outside, you can keep your loved one close with these mittens that allow you to hold their hand through the fabric. In addition to the one joint mitten, there are two more gloves included, one sized for women and the other for men.

Show your kid you love them this Valentine's Day with this adorable heart popper journal. Great to use in school or just for fun, the journal has 120 lined sheets and features a cute blue-and-pink marbled design.

Custom gifts can often times be the most memorable, so gift your loved one or family member a puzzle featuring cherished photographs. Made with matte paper and chipboard, this puzzle is both entertaining and heartwarming.

