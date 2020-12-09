Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It’s not a competition. That goes against the whole holiday spirit. But it certainly doesn’t feel bad when you’re acknowledged as the best gift-giver in the group.

In order to help you ascend to gift-giving royalty this season, Good Housekeeping shared their favorite holiday present picks. Whether you’re shopping for finicky friends, discriminating daughters or persnickety parents, Good Housekeeping has you covered with gifts they won’t be able to help but love.

From timely gifts like knitting sets to timeless classics like Lego for kids, these are the items that will make everyone on your list scream, “It’s perfect! How did you know?”

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Bring the fun of the alley back home. This tabletop version of bowling is suitable for anyone age 6 or older and comes with everything you need for a mini six-pin game. Just be sure to clear off the table before the ball starts rolling.

With New Year’s resolutions looming just around the corner, make workouts more fun by turning them into a game. Roll these fitness dice for a surprise routine that’s different every time you sweat. The set comes with seven wooden dice and an instructional booklet. It’s the perfect way to get a focused workout, with no trainer or equipment necessary.

This bar cart compass will help anyone mix together drinks like a professional bartender. The stainless steel guide rotates with all the information you need for 16 classic drinks, taking you through all the steps from recipe to method to garnish to glass.

We’re all facing the prospect of a winter spent inside. Make these next months more exciting with a new hobby like knitting. This kit includes instructions for 16 basic projects and everything you need to get started, including needles and yarn.

The ultimate holiday gift is a sampler of cozy, yummy treats. This box of two dozen mini scones comes in an assortment of seasonal flavors — and they’re individually wrapped so you can have as many (or as few) as you would like.

Add something exciting to your kitchen cupboards with truffle hot sauce. This blend by Truff includes ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle, and savory spices. It’s vegan and gluten-free, so all epicureans can enjoy the spice.

Let imaginations run wild with this colorful build-it-yourself Lego photo frame. This picture frame set is easy and creative fun for ages 6 and up. For bonus points, include some drawing materials so kids can create what goes inside the frame, too.

You had Lincoln Logs. Today’s kids have Plus-Plus. This Danish building toy allows kids to create intricate, colorful creations. Their only limit is imagination. It’s a great STEM toy to help kids ages 5 through 12 develop fine motor skills, focus and creativity.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!