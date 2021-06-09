31 summer beauty must-haves you can find at Target — all under $10

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You can always run to Target to find the things you never knew you needed, from affordable fashion finds to cute pieces of home decor. One section at Target that can sometimes be easily overlooked: the beauty section.

A treasure trove full of all things hair, makeup and more, here's where you can find everything from drugstore shampoos to cult-favorite skin care products. But stocking up on Target's best beauty essentials doesn't have to be expensive — in fact, the retailer has a low-key section dedicated to beauty favorites that you can score for $10 or less.

Whether your hair needs some extra love after long days spent in the pool, or you need to switch up your foundation to find your summer shade, you'll find everything you need in Target's Best Beauty Buys section. We combed through over 400 products to find the ones that are actually worth adding to your cart before the season really heats up, including favorites from Aveeno, Thayers and more.

To shop this article by category, click the links below:

Target $10 skin care

Hypoallergenic and oil-free, this gentle cleanser is suitable for both normal and sensitive skin types. It not only gives your face a deep cleanse, but the formula is also packed with ingredients to help brighten and revitalize dull skin and reduce discoloration.

If your summer plans include lots of R&R, indulging in an at-home spa day should be on your immediate to-do list. This bath bomb holds a near-perfect 4.7-star rating from reviewers, many of whom say it left their skin feeling soft and smooth.

Facial toners are perfect for cleansing and moisturizing oily or acne prone skin, but they're also useful for washing off thick products, such as sunscreen. Thayers Witch Hazel Toner is a top-rated option with glowing reviews from over 200 verified Target shoppers that are obsessed with its results.

Clay masks can help reduce the size of pores, but this product from Health & Beauty goes above and beyond. It is made with 100% calcium bentonite clay and is recommended for those with acne prone skin. Just mix the formula with apple cider vinegar, apply to your face and watch "The World's Most Powerful Facial" get to work on clearing blemishes.

This lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen will keep you covered all summer long with SPF 100+ protection. It’s non-comedogenic and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you can enjoy a day out on the beach without worrying about burns or washing off any heavy residue when you get home.

Eye patches can help keep under your eyes bright and hydrated, and these patches from Pacifica are suitable for all skin types. They’re formulated with vitamin C, sea kelp and biocellulose extract, which work together to support the skin without requiring the use of any added chemicals.

An “internet famous” facial cleanser that shoppers love for its feel and results is another affordable beauty buy. Along with essential ceramides, it is also formulated with hyaluronic acid, a superstar ingredient known for boosting the skin’s water retention.

Blemishes are no match for the Mighty Patch, which can soak up gunk and whiteheads overnight. They’re translucent and light enough for everyday use. You might even forget you're wearing them until you look in the mirror!

Remove makeup, cleanse the skin and even give it a little glow with this micellar water. It's suitable for oily and combination skin and is formulated with vitamin C, which can help brighten and revitalize a dull complexion.

The Aveeno Calm line is designed for those with sensitive skin, but this cleanser's restorative oat formula works the best on dry and combination skin types. It can be used twice daily to give your face a fresh cleanse and help retain moisture.

Target $10 makeup

It might be surprising to find that this $6 concealer can actually provide a crazy amount of coverage, as one Shop TODAY writer found out. With a lightweight feel and matte finish, it's the perfect foundation that can stand up to summer heat.

This waterproof mascara can withstand some of the worst kinds of tears — suggested by its name. The vegan formula won't smudge or smear and is also safe for contact lens wearers.

This bestselling concealer is one that we found to be worth the hype. It's packed with skin-loving ingredients such as goji berry and Haloxyl, an ingredient that helps boost blood circulation. Regardless of how many hours of sleep you got the night before, you won't want to be without this top-rated find when you need to cover up those dark circles.

Ensure a smooth application of foundation with this primer from E.l.f. that went viral on TikTok. Users couldn't believe how smooth it made their skin look, practically making pores and other imperfections vanish.

Thick, voluminous lashes are always desired, and reviewers say this mascara from L'Oréal makes them possible. More than half of its 3,033 reviewers gave it a full five-star rating and, according to the brand, one tube is sold every five seconds.

The secret to bolder, fuller lips? A durable lip liner. With a subtle matte finish and medium-to-full coverage, you can build any look in a dozen different colors.

Whether you want to minimize redness or pores, the right primer can make or break your look. Maybelline's primers are suitable for all skin types and address a multitude of skin concerns, all while keeping makeup in place all day long.

Add a pop of color to any look with this baked blush. Milani's formula is cruelty-free and vegan, so you can enjoy building out rosy cheeks without coming into contact with any unnecessary ingredients that might irritate your skin.

Another multitasking beauty product reviewers can't get enough of is this monochromatic stick from E.l.f. It can be used as an eyeshadow, lip color or subtle blush, leaving your skin with a soft all-over glow.

Not a moisturizer, but a milk, this nourishing foundation from COVERGIRL can even skin tones and provide a much-needed boost of hydration. Since it provides sheer coverage, it's perfect for summer, though you'll want to layer some SPF underneath.

This $5 mascara holds a 4.7-star rating — but it isn't too good to be true. With a fiber-shaped brush, the mascara gives your lashes the look of falsies but the feel of your natural lashes, thanks to a no-clump formula.

Target $10 hair care

Beat summer heat and humidity with this serum that is specifically formulated for curly hair. A little bit of this formula goes a long way to protect your hair from both unruly summer weather and heat damage.

It's dubbed "Wonder Water" for a reason — it gave one writer silky smooth hair in a matter of seconds! The liquid formula is suitable for use on all hair types and can be used in place of conditioner after you shampoo your hair. Once the formula interacts with water, it foams, leaving you with smooth tresses.

Keep your blonde hair blonde and free from damage this summer by treating it with a purple shampoo. The active ingredients in the shampoo neutralize brassiness and yellow tones, leaving you with bright strands and a fresh-out-the-salon look.

Longing for thicker locks? This shampoo from Love Beauty and Planet will give hair some much-needed volume. The clean formula is ideal for anyone with thin hair that could use a bit more bounce.

With over 27,000 reviews, it's hard to believe that this top-rated find is just $7. It's perfect for reviving hair after a workout, so you can skimp out on a wash without worrying about greasy hair.

Even if you don't plan on using any heat tools on your hair this summer, you'll still need to protect your strands from UV damage. A heat tamer like this one from Tresemme will not only keep your hair looking soft and smooth, but it will also protect it from extreme, harsh heat.

The magic properties of avocados go far beyond just guacamole — the fruit can smooth and nourish your hair too. You can follow up this shampoo with the corresponding conditioner for the best results.

Reviewers can't stop raving over this repairing shampoo: It holds a 4.7-star rating and has amassed more than 5,000 reviews from shoppers. Ingredients such as honey and Royal Jelly will help replenish dry strands that are sure to see too much chlorine over the summer.

Crafted specifically for curly hair, Aussie's Miracle Coils line features star ingredients such as cocoa butter and macadamia nut oil. This conditioner is meant to quench curls, so you can expect full-bodied, voluminous hair once it dries.

Last year, we found out that Eva Longoria loves this root touch-up spray, and even Serena Williams called it a "must-have." In between salon appointments, this spray will make your fading roots disappear, without any stickiness or residue left behind. Whether you have blonde, red or black tresses, or any color in-between, there's a formula that will give it the touch-up it needs.

