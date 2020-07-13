Meghan Markle wore the chic summer dress we all need in our closet

The brand behind the duchess' summer dress was founded in 2015 and specialized in bedding. Magic Linen has since added bath, apparel, kitchen, and table products to their collection.

The $76 Magic Linen "Toscana" dress has a relaxed fit and is made with lightweight material designed for comfort and breathability. Available in white and pink, the dress has an asymmetrical hemline and a flattering silhouette for all shapes and sizes. It's also Oeko-Tex certified, which means it's "absent of harmful chemicals," according to the brand.

The breezy linen dress is pretty versatile if you ask us. You can wear it to lounge around the house, to the beach or as an evening summer dress. But if you're in the market for something even more affordable, Shop TODAY rounded up a few warm weather-friendly dresses so you can get the look for even less.

Lightweight summer dresses

Available in a solid light blue and multiple striped patterns, this linen-cotton dress is designed to be a comfortable, lightweight option for summer.

This simple midi dress is even more affordable at just $28. It has a short-sleeve design with pockets and hits right at the knees.

Madewell's wrap-style midi dress is made with a breathable linen blend fabric and features an elastic back and a button front for a comfortable fit. Plus, it's currently 50% off the sale price when you use the promo code GIANT.

We love the button details on this casual summer piece. The dress has a boho-inspired design and is available in 26 colors and patterns.

