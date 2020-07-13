Meghan Markle wore the chic summer dress we all need in our closet

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to chic, affordable fashion pieces. From a pair of classic Sam Edelman flats to a denim J.Crew shirtdress, the former Meghan Markle is a fan of accessible fashion.
And this weekend, she stepped out in a simple linen dress that's perfect for the summer weather.
The surprisingly affordable white linen dress is from the brand Magic Linen, an eco-friendly and female-led company. Meghan paired her warm-weather look with a Janessa Leone brand straw hat and a pair of Chanel flats.
Magic Linen Asymmetric Linen Dress Toscana
The brand behind the duchess' summer dress was founded in 2015 and specialized in bedding. Magic Linen has since added bath, apparel, kitchen, and table products to their collection.
The $76 Magic Linen "Toscana" dress has a relaxed fit and is made with lightweight material designed for comfort and breathability. Available in white and pink, the dress has an asymmetrical hemline and a flattering silhouette for all shapes and sizes. It's also Oeko-Tex certified, which means it's "absent of harmful chemicals," according to the brand.
The breezy linen dress is pretty versatile if you ask us. You can wear it to lounge around the house, to the beach or as an evening summer dress. But if you're in the market for something even more affordable, Shop TODAY rounded up a few warm weather-friendly dresses so you can get the look for even less.
Lightweight summer dresses
1. BeachLunchLounge Alina Stripe Linen and Cotton Shift Dress
Available in a solid light blue and multiple striped patterns, this linen-cotton dress is designed to be a comfortable, lightweight option for summer.
2. Angashion Short-Sleeve Midi Dress
This simple midi dress is even more affordable at just $28. It has a short-sleeve design with pockets and hits right at the knees.
3. Madewell Button Waist Wrap Midi Dress
Madewell's wrap-style midi dress is made with a breathable linen blend fabric and features an elastic back and a button front for a comfortable fit. Plus, it's currently 50% off the sale price when you use the promo code GIANT.
4. Angashion Swing Midi Dress
We love the button details on this casual summer piece. The dress has a boho-inspired design and is available in 26 colors and patterns.
