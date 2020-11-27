And here's why I chose it over all the other weighted blankets out there.

It has nearly 27,000 reviews

For starters, the YnM Weighted Blanket has an impressive 4.6-star average rating from nearly 27,000 reviews. This blanket, which starts at just $31, is the top-selling weighted blanket on Amazon's list of Best Sellers: Best Weighted Blankets.

It also makes the cut for Amazon's list of 100 Bestsellers across the entire Home & Kitchen category. That means two things: there's a big demand for weighted blankets in 2020, and the weighted blanket most people want is this one.

There's one for everybody

Unlike the one-size-fits-all grey dentist weighted blanket I loved as a kid, this blanket comes in more than 34 colors and patterns. The irony is I still got gray. It also comes in 15 different sizes and weights. I got the 12-pound blanket in the full size. To determine which weight is right for you, there's a guide that says you should take 10% of your body weight and then add 1 pound. The instructions also say that it's not uncommon for getting used to a weighted blanket to take two to seven days.

It really feels like a hug

I loved my weighted blanket from the first time I felt it, or rather, it felt me. It feels like a hug, and during a global pandemic when we're not even spending holidays with loved ones, it means a lot. What makes this blanket feel more substantial than any other blanket is the unique seven-layer design. The blanket's most important layer is the glass beads. If you had told me ten years ago that I'd want to be laying on a bed with glass beads, I would have called you crazy. But this blanket doesn't feel like glass. It feels just like a down comforter, the down is just heavier and huggier (which should be a word this year).

It has loops for a duvet cover

Katie Jackson / TODAY

The only downside of this weighted blanket is washing it. It has to be washed in cold water, on gentle. While this blanket doesn't have many bad reviews, most of the negative comments have to do with how it's not easy to clean. Because of that, I invested ina duvet cover with ties. Fortunately, this blanket has loops on the corners which help keep the cover in place.

It's the Goldilocks of blankets

Initially, I was worried that I would sweat under a weighted blanket. But this blanket is surprisingly breathable thanks to a thin fiber layer. Other blankets have a thicker layer which doesn't allow for temperature regulation. As a result of years of research and testing, this weighted blanket isn't too light or too heavy. It's just right. I just pair it with a great pair of winter sheets, and I'm good to go, nowhere.