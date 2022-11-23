29 Christmas brunch recipes for a magical holiday

Brunch is a magnificent meal and, for Christmas, we're pulling out all the stops.

The house is decorated, the Christmas music is emanating from the speakers, and finally it's time to eat! For all the folks who skip breakfast, for the parents who sip coffee and gulp down a piece of toast while watching gift wrap fling through the air, for the adults who slept in after a late night celebrating Christmas Eve, brunch is key. And curating the perfect brunch menu can be a whole lot of fun. Why?

We're glad you asked! Brunch is a marvelously festive feast that invites color, flavor and multiple dishes — both sweet and savory — to the holiday table. Set at a a flexible time based on family size, age and/or guests' arrivals, brunch can often take place anywhere from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's a fusion of breakfast and lunch, which means it's an opportunity to feast on everything from Italian eggs Benedict and creamy quiche to eggnog casseroles and French toast to repurposed leftover ham and hearty skillets.

Whether you're the host of all merrymaking and need to factor in using ingredients from Christmas Eve dinner or like to keep things lowkey and make big breakfast casseroles ahead of time, brunch is here for you.

So, select one sweet and one savory or indulge in a whole handful recipes from TODAY Food's holiday favorites. Whichever you choose, this gorgeous spread will help you shine as bright as the star on the tree.

Sweet

There is no better way to wake up on Christmas morning than to the scent of warm baking spices. Assemble this easy breakfast bread pudding the night before then pop it in the oven to bake while you open presents.

Talk about a crowd-pleaser! Baking this pull-apart French toast is so much easier to make than cooking individual slices, and it's so fun to serve.

French toast might just be better than pancakes and waffles. It's a controversial thought, but after trying this decadent recipe, you may be putting away the skillet for good. Indulge in a classic breakfast treat with toasty walnuts and a sweet-tart berry sauce.

Even Rudolph would be jealous of how bright and cheery these red-nosed reindeer cinnamon rolls are. They will make the faces of your Christmas breakfast guests shine with glee for sure!

It's not figgy pudding, but Siri Daly's decadent bread pudding is perfect for anyone that loves buttery bread and rich, dark chocolate. So, basically, everyone.

"Monkey bread is a kid favorite in our household, but it's also a Nick favorite!" says Vanessa Lachey. "When a friend realized I was making biscuits and pancakes and cutting them into small pieces, she said, 'You should try monkey bread! The kids will love the pieces.'"

Can't decide between cinnamon rolls and pancakes for this special holiday? Do both! Warm cinnamon and brown sugar get swirled into fluffy pancakes for the ultimate morning mashup.

No one would ever guess that these sweet, sticky, rich, nostalgic, comforting cinnamon rolls were vegan! The sweet potato puree in the icing adds earthy notes to the rolls while pecans add a nutty crunch. Warm cinnamon and sugar tie the whole treat together.

Swiss rolls give you all fantastic flavors of a layer cake in a fun, rolled-up package. The sweet swirls in this version are filled with light whipped cream and fruity jam.

Whip up a crowd-pleasing serving of thick-cut challah French toast for your special holiday brunch with this make-ahead recipe. It's a really straightforward recipe that will satisfy even those who think French toast has to have those grilled edges from the skillet.

Set the scene at your holiday breakfast with cheery elf, jolly Santa, frosty snowman and festive gingerbread man pancakes covered with tasty decorations.

Savory

There are many different ways to make carbonara: Pancetta or guanciale? Spaghetti or rigatoni? Whole eggs or egg yolks? Parmigiano-Reggiano, Pecorino or both? Regardless of how you answer, there is no arguing that carbonara satisfies in its own, almost mystical way.

For the folks who got a little too spirited around the fire on Christmas Eve, whip up a batch of invigorating and — more importantly — delicious bloody mary drinks for brunch. They pair beautifully with eggs and other savory breakfast dishes.

This hearty, pretty frittata is just divine served straight from the pan — a great way to up your brunch game. The best part is that it utilizes leftover brisket. So if you're also planning to make Christmas Eve dinner, kill two partridges with one stone.

This recipe is fantastic for a make-ahead brunch. Assemble the night before, cover, store in the fridge and bake at the last minute before serving. So, not only is it delicious, it's also very entertaining-friendly!

This breakfast dish is exquisite and impressive. Once you get the hang of poaching eggs, it comes together so easily in just 25 minutes. Whether you're brunching with a small group or big, this one is certainly worth a go.

"This is one of my favorite ways to serve leftover ham from the holidays," says Kardea Brown. "Flaky buttermilk biscuits smothered in creamy country gravy make a delicious day-after brunch. I love how you get a hint of the taste of the holiday meal but repackaged with all-new delicious flavors."

This fab frittata is loaded with fiber-rich veggies and protein — aka the ideal option for a satisfying brunch. It's herbalicious and totally customizable. Joy Bauer loves using dill, but feel free to swap in chives, thyme, parsley or whatever other greens you have on hand.

"I love this recipe for its versatility. It also happens to combine two of my favorite recipes in one: crispy hash browns and baked frittata," says Laura Vitale. "It's a nice update to the classic quiche, and I'd much rather have crispy potatoes as a base than soggy pie crust."

Make a whole bunch of breakfast sandwiches in one pan, so the fam can grab as many as they'd like amidst the morning holiday excitement. The slightly sweet rolls complement the saltiness of the bacon, and the crispy bacon is a perfect combo with the fluffy eggs.

Quiche is one of the most versatile things you can make! It's a meal that can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner and makes the most of leftover proteins and veggies.

Reminiscent of French onion soup, this rich breakfast casserole oozes with melted Gruyère, sweet caramelized onions, thyme and tender sourdough bread. Made with a dozen eggs, there's plenty of this decadent dish to go around.

Entertaining on Christmas Eve? This recipe is a brilliant use for a leftover charcuterie platter. The savory meats, melty cheeses and zesty veggies make it a hearty meal that will fill you up after a night of fun.

This all-in-one toast serves up a spin on deviled eggs with ham, fresh herbs, roasted peppers and other tasty items that can be eaten easily with one hand (while the other reaches for that gift box).

This easy egg skillet is a delicious way to start the day. Mushrooms are full of savory umami flavor and add a meaty texture to this dish without the meat. It all goes in one pan — making prep and cleanup a cinch while enjoy the holiday.

A Lachey family tradition since Vanessa and Nick first spent the holidays together in 2006, this morning casserole is super versatile. While it's easy to doctor up with other ingredients, it's all about the sausage, eggs, cheese and store-bought buttermilk biscuits.

The trick to this dish's simplicity is that it can be prepared with all the leftovers from Christmas Eve dinner. It couldn't be easier to cube some meat, roughly chop some vegetables and even utilize your leftover bread for a yummy, cheesy egg dish that all can enjoy the next day.

Layered with sausage, two kinds of cheese, savory sun-dried tomatoes, leafy greens and a base of the tried-and-true hash brown potatoes, this breakfast casserole has it all. Assemble the casserole at night and pop it in the oven the next morning.

Anyone that eats meat will agree there's nothing quite like the smell of bacon and coffee in the morning to wake the senses, especially on a cozy winter day. This thick, peppered, sugary bacon takes the signature side to a whole new level.