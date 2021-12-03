9 budget-friendly strollers that earn Mom's seal of approval

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When my son Wyatt was born, I was thunderstruck with love. For those first 10 days, I just stared at him, mesmerized by this perfect chubby little baby. There was no place on earth I would rather be.

Then day 11 hit. I obviously still loved him to the moon and back, but the novelty of our new lives had started to wear off, and the normalcy in our day to day had begun to settle in. The number of visitors had sputtered out, the meals left on our doorstep were a thing of the past, and there we sat, just me and Wyatt. I wouldn’t say I had a case of boredom, but WebMD suggested I had a mild case of antsiness. The perfect cure for this, naturally, was some time out of the house.

To prep Wyatt and myself for walks around the neighborhood, I needed to figure out how to properly use a baby stroller. After watching a couple of YouTube videos, I figured out how to open and close the stroller we had received as a baby shower gift and off we went!

I quickly learned that fresh air and babies are an award-winning combination. The steady breeze and the smooth stroller ride were great for soothing my little man during a meltdown. It also did wonders for his nap time and nighttime sleep. For me, my stroller was my sanity. It was part getaway vehicle and child transport. It was a little dose of "me" time mixed with essential bonding.

While you may be ready to hit the road, you don’t want to break the bank. Fortunately, we found some cheap strollers with glowing reviews for the mom who likes to saunter, for the mama who loves to jog or the mommy juggling multiple kids all at once.

Cheap and affordable strollers recommended by shoppers

I'm not saying it’s like pushing a cloud on wheels, but you might be when you give this lightweight stroller a whirl. While this 4.5-star-rated stroller might not be hefty, it sure is handy. Featuring a removable tray for snacks and toys, a nice large storage basket and an extended canopy, this stroller is perfect for a shady and smooth ride.

If affordable and adorable could be merged into one word it would be affor-dable. (Get it?) But seriously, this stroller is super cute, easy to cart about and an amazing value for the quality you're getting. Great for travel and trips, it even comes with a travel cup holder for Mom and Dad.

If you're a runner, you'll want to foot the bill for this stroller. Smooth to push on roadways and trails, this stroller is great for sharing your love of running with the kiddos. It also holds a near-perfect 4.8-star average at Target.

This 4.6-star pick from Baby Jogger may have three wheels, but it delivers four-wheel-level fun. Lightweight, car seat compatible and with a good amount of storage, this is the stroller that everyone I know has in their arsenal or in their minivan.

Meanwhile, this Baby Jogger stroller is a winner for families with multiple kids to stroll about. Described by moms in my circle as the “must-have stroller for Disney World,” it maneuvers nicely and lays back fairly flat to allow for midday snoozes.

You need versatility? Well B-Ready for this stroller! (Yep, I made that joke). Compatible with Britax and BOB infant car seats, this little number can jump from solo rider to a double seater just like that! It also folds up nicely and features ample storage below deck.

This stroller/car seat package is the ultimate grow-and-go system. It comes with a Keyfit 30 car seat that fits directly into the stroller. While your not-so-little one may outgrow the pumpkin seat, the Bravo stroller has a good amount of time left on the clock. Easy to fold and fits nicely in most trunks, this stroller also has a good amount of basket storage underneath.

The word on the street about this road warrior is “versatile.” Great for almost any age, this remarkably sturdy pick converts from single to double with a double conversion kit and is super easy to clean. In other words, this stroller is a beaut!

I am all about a one-stop shop, and as any veteran parent will tell you, anything that saves you time and effort is a win. This stroller not only goes from single to double with zero tools, it also features reversible seating and an adjustable storage basket.

