28 gifts for 1-year-olds under $25 that appear more expensive than they are

Are you searching for the perfect gift to celebrate a 1-year-old without breaking the bank? Look no further! Our list of gifts for 1-year-olds under $25 has you covered.

From cuddly plushies to interactive learning toys, we’ve handpicked a selection of unique gifts that are sure to engage curious minds. Whether you’re shopping for a niece, nephew, grandchild, friend or your own little one, there’s something on this list that every 1-year-old (and their parent) will enjoy.

What should I gift 1-year-olds? | Toy gifts under $25 | Non-toy gifts under $25

What should I gift for 1-year-olds?

Marie Conti, Director of Regional Community Relations for American Montessori Society, previously told Shop TODAY that it's best to gift 1-year-olds open-ended toys and things with different textures that they can explore with their hands.

As 1-year-olds transition into the toddler phase, their curiosity starts to grow, sparking interest in toys that promote sensory exploration and learning. Between 12 to 24 months, toddlers rapidly expand their cognitive abilities and begin discovering the world around them through play.

Gifts such as books, soft plush toys, interactive games, stacking cups and musical toys support these interests while helping to develop fine motor skills and imagination. You also might want to consider non-toy gifts for the 1-year-old that has an abundance of toys. Necessities such as clothing and practical items like night lights, eating utensils and drinking cups are thoughtful alternatives.

Toys gifts for 1-year-olds under $25

These stacking cups offer engaging stacking and nesting play. This playful set enhances problem-solving abilities, fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination, providing hours of educational fun and learning.

This personalized puzzle is the perfect gift for curious 1-year-olds. It can be customized with the child’s name and symbols in soft colors and shapes, making it both a functional and decorative addition to any playroom.

Toddlers will love mimicking mom with her morning coffee. Perfectly sized for little hands, it lights up and plays over 20 songs, sounds and phrases that introduce the alphabet, counting and colors.

Introduce them to a world of words, shapes and objects with these talking flash cards. It’s designed to help little ones learn about animals, foods, shapes and more, enriching their vocabulary in a playful way. Perfect for young learners, this toy provides a screen-free method to foster early educational development.

Little ones can join in on family game night with this toddler-friendly version of Uno. It features five cards that, when inserted into the reader, light up and play music, sounds and phrases teaching numbers, colors and objects.

Help introduce early reading cues and word recognition with this interactive book, featuring friendly characters who guide kids through more than 100 words on topics like animals, colors and foods. Touch-responsive pages encourage learning, making this book an excellent gift for developing early language skills.

It’s no wonder 1-year-olds are captivated by music. This versatile drum unlocks the world of rhythm and sound, featuring various play modes with different sounds and lights when beaten or rolled. Suitable for children six months old and up, it’s an ideal gift option for 1-year-olds under $25.

This set of Montessori-inspired soft blocks is designed to stimulate your 1-year-old’s fine motor skills. Safe for small hands and suitable for bath play, these blocks encourage activities like stacking, counting and matching.

Your 1-year-old will love having fun with this set during their next bath time. It comes with five pipe-shaped pieces that can be linked or used separately to help develop hand-eye coordination.

The little builder in your life will be thrilled with this construction-themed bulldozer toy that pops balls out of its pipe as they push it along. Interactive buttons teach colors and numbers as fun music plays while the chunky handle makes it easy for small hands to navigate.

Your 1-year-old will be ready for pool time fun with this shark-themed float. It’s crafted from thick, durable vinyl and features a double-ring design for enhanced safety, making it ideal for little ones to enjoy the water.

This enchanting tent and ball pit is the perfect gift for any little princess. It pops up quickly to reveal a pink castle adorned with twinkling LED star lights. It folds up compactly, making it easy to transport and perfect for both indoor and outdoor fun.

Nurture your toddler’s love for music with this entertaining piano toy. It offers multiple modes including piano, musical instruments, animal sounds and songs designed to captivate 1-year-olds. With 22 keys, four musical instruments, one applause sound, three animal sounds and LED lighting, it promises endless fun and stimulation for your little one.

Jellycat’s Little Owl is a cuddly 7-inch plush toy suitable for children of all ages. With its soft, fuzzy texture and adorable design, it’s perfect for both daily playtime and nighttime snuggles.

This magnetic drawing board provides a durable and safe platform for children to express their creativity (that’s not your walls) and develop skills like hand-eye coordination and color recognition. The board offers a fun, mess-free way for kids to draw while also learning shapes, letters and numbers.

The Moonkie pulling toy is made from food-grade, non-toxic silicone and ABS, according to the brand, and offers a safe and stimulating experience for curious hands. With its spacecraft-inspired design, pieces can be pulled and twisted to enhance fine motor skill development. The textured cords, which are designed to be pulled from side to side, allow little ones to experience various sounds and vibrations for a sensory experience they will love.

If you’re gifting an older 1-year-old who’ll soon be turning two, this lawn mower toy is the perfect option. Not only does it create bubbles, it also makes realistic sounds as it’s pushed. Easy to assemble, this toy mower also includes a 4-ounce bottle of bubble solution, making it ready for immediate playtime fun.

Non-toy gifts for 1-year-olds under $25

Both mom and baby will love having this spill-proof snack cup as a daily companion. It allows kids to carry their snacks around the house or in the car on their own while preventing spills. The best part? It's dishwasher-safe!

Available in gold, silver or rose gold, this baby bracelet can be personalized with the child’s name, date or special words to create a unique keepsake. It comes in various adjustable lengths from 4-7 inches, features a durable Cuban link chain and is packaged in a sweet gift box.

This swimsuit is perfect for the child who's just beginning their swimming journey. Designed with removable buoyancy sticks, this suit provides safety while allowing full arm movement, helping toddlers gain confidence in the water.

If mom and dad are packing lunches for the babysitter’s house or daycare, they’ll appreciate this personalized lunch box. Not only does it help prevent their child’s food from getting mixed up with others but it also comes in a charming fire truck design.

How cute is this affordable yet luxurious-looking sweater? This gender-neutral style features a soft garter knit and an adorable hood with bear ear detailing. Highlighted by two patch pockets, it’s both stylish and practical for any occasion.

This sound machine will be a lifesaver for parents, offering a portable solution to soothe their young one with four calming sounds: shush, heartbeat, lullaby and white noise. Its design features a downward-facing speaker that efficiently directs sound toward your child and an integrated clip for easy attachment to strollers, car seats or cribs.

Give the gift of independence with this versatile 3-in-1 kids’ step stool. Perfect for potty training and reaching kitchen counters, it is assembled from three separate pieces for easy storage. According to the brand, it has slip-resistant rubber feet and a soft grip surface to ensure comfort and security for your little one.

Allow your almost-toddler to dive into mealtime with excitement using their own dino-themed spoon, fork and pusher. These utensils, designed with textured, easy-to-grip handles, are lightweight yet durable — perfect for budding paleontologists.

These toddler earmuffs are designed for newborns to 24-month-olds, offering a 27 decibel noise reduction rating. Perfect for loud events like sports games or concerts, they feature a comfortable, adjustable headband and a cute design. They’re an ideal gift for parents wanting to protect their little ones’ hearing while enjoying active lifestyles.

Help the little one you’re shopping for gain their footing with these cozy Bombas slippers. Crafted from soft, cozy materials, they’re designed to keep tiny feet warm and feature a gripper bottom to prevent slips.

This adorable LED night light will provide a serene ambiance for any nursery. Each light features a unique animal motif and, according to the brand, is made from shatterproof acrylic with a wooden base. The night light’s brightness can adjust to suit any mood, gently illuminating the room.