These engaging stocking stuffers for 2-year-olds promote learning and encourage classic play

When it comes to gifting your 2-year-old for the holidays, larger toys are usually reserved for under the tree but what about smaller gifts?

This might be the first time you've allowed your tot to venture into the world of smaller toys, sets with multiple pieces, or products that they can easily entertain themselves with. However, it may be difficult to decide exactly what to buy as your baby grows into a toddler.

If you're searching to find the best stocking stuffers for a 2-year-old and aren't quite sure where to begin, we've got you covered! Whether shopping for a 2-year-old girl or 2-year-old boy, this list has a little bit of everything.

From adorable dolls and stuffed animals to toys that help promote skills that will serve them well when they're off to school, these stocking stuffers range from affordable to splurge-worthy.

Bestselling stocking stuffers | Stocking stuffers under $10 | Stocking stuffers under $25 | Splurge-worthy stocking stuffers

Bestselling stocking stuffers for 2-year-olds

Any parent of a 2-year-old can tell you just how much they love playing with phones. Why not gift them their own as a stocking stuffer this holiday season? This top-rated Chat and Count Emoji Phone from LeapFrog is the perfect option for curious young minds. Perfect for 18-month-olds and up, it allows them to make and receive pretend phone calls, learn numbers, count, watch videos and use emojis.

Let your two-year-old finally fulfill their goal of drawing on the walls with these bathtub markers, that will wash away easily when they're through. There are five colors in this set and reviewers love how long they last despite weeks of use.

If your tot dreads bath time, make it more fun with color changing tablets. Simply toss them in bath water and watch them fizz, releasing the color.

This talking flash card toy helps develop your 2-year-old's reading skills. Place a card in the slot and the device reads aloud, building your child's recognition and pronunciation of words in categories such as animals, foods, shapes and more.

Kids will love eating from this construction plate and its accompanying utensils. Made of materials that are dishwasher and microwave safe, this set comes with a bulldozer pusher, forklift, and front loader spoon to help your little one have fun while cleaning their plate. Each utensil features easy-to-grip handles so your 2-year-old can feed themselves without issue.

Stocking stuffers under $10 for 2-year-olds

While they might not be old enough to color with markers quite yet and traditional crayons are a bit too small, start them off with these "palm-grasp" ones. The egg-shape and size allow tiny hands to easily grasp and doodle with them.

Waterproof, tear-proof, bite-proof, this book is aptly named "indestructible" because of all the ways it withstands being owned by a toddler. They can even be tossed in the wash in case of spills.

In this "Jingle Baby" story, the entire family preps for Christmas, putting up decorations and making gingerbread houses.

If they're ready for an upgrade after using the egg-shaped crayons from above, this 8-pack includes triangular-shaped crayons, that assist with grip and coordination.

These crayons also help guide little hands in the 'write' direction when it comes to holding writing utensils.

Your 2-year-old will be the coolest kid on the playground in these sunglasses. Made in a trendy wood design, these shades from Carter's feature shatter-proof, 100% UVA-UVB protected lenses to protect their little eyes from the sun.

Bedtime stories just got a whole lot more fun with this interactive finger puppet book that's available in a wide range of animals, from puppies to fish, yeti and narwhals.

Gift them with a timeless toy that will change each time they use it to capture and keep their attention. This kaleidoscope from Mudpuppy features a shooting star, unicorn and butterfly designs on the inside that will fascinate young minds.

For a toothbrush that equally soothes and cleans their teeth, opt for a teething one, that comes in a fun shape that they're sure to find amusing.

Curved handles make it easy-to-hold, while the silicone bristle are gentle on the gums and teeth.

Looking to add diversity to their doll collection? The Naturalistas brand that strives to create dolls with different hair types and skin tones. The Latinistas collection includes six different dolls, including one in a dance night outfit, festival day outfit and a monochrome sweatsuit.

Stocking stuffers under $25 for 2-year-olds

While memory games may still be a little too mature for them, these engaging learning cards, designed for ages 2-3, will be just their speed. They help reinforce recognition of the alphabet, numbers, shapes and more. This set offers over 300 questions to complete on car rides or when they need a break from the screens.

If they are fascinated by drinking from your cup or Stanley tumbler, they'll love having their very own water bottle. This adorable option features fun designs, from insects and rainbows to dinosaurs to unicorns that they're sure to enjoy. The leak-proof bottle also includes a straw that is easy to flip open and sip.

Good for newborns to 4-year-old infants, these books easily attach to the handles of a stroller or backpack, making on-the-go entertainment a breeze.

With different foods such as sushi, tacos, ice cream and more pictured within, this book works to promote and help improve upon early language skills, according to the brand.

If your tot is obsessed with construction vehicles, gift them this adorable, embroidered hat that further feeds their obsession. Choose from a number of colors as well as the option for a cotton or mesh backing.

This plush is comforting and soothing in more ways than one. Place it in the microwave to unlock its main feature: a lavender-infused scent that is released afterwards.

The lavender helps to calm them down before bedtime, providing a soothing scent that adds to a "sensory experience," according to the brand. You can, alternatively, stick it in the freezer for a cooling effect.

They'll be able to learn colors and some of the objects associated with them with this 6-piece miniature board book set. This box set offers red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple books for them to flip through.

Now able to recognize and make animal sounds, your 2-year-old will have a blast with this farm and safari animal set from Melissa & Doug.

While they may not be old enough to understand how adorable this beanie is, they will be able to appreciate the warmth of its sherpa lined interior. Designed with a neutral knit exterior, this beanie features cute bear ears sitting atop the head.

Simple Modern claims that this is the perfect size for kids, as it provides them with an ample amount of water. This 14-ounce water bottle is available in a myriad of characters, movies and designs, including "Cars" and "Beauty and the Beast" and is easy for your little one to tote around all by themselves.

Because infants can never have too many stuffed animals, right? Add this holiday-themed gingerbread man (who even has a gingerbread woman companion!) to their ever-growing collection to commemorate the season. Made with soft plush fabric and embroidered details that resemble candy buttons and icing, this stuffed animal is available in two different sizes: medium and large.

They're likely not old enough to understand the Christmas classic "Elf," but that doesn't mean that they won't enjoy these Little People figures inspired by the film. This special edition set comes with two characters (Buddy and Jovie) and a Christmas tree.

This toy may be a bit too big to fit in a stocking, but it's so cute that we couldn't resist. An amazing gift for the 2-year-old who's getting more comfortable with walking, this wooden puppy is one toy they'll want to pull along with them wherever they go. The ears and tail are moveable, which helps develop their fine motor skills, according to the brand.

Splurge-worthy stocking stuffers for 2-year-olds

If your little one is into imitating mom while playing with their dolls, they'll love having this hooded towel and bubble bath set. It comes with everything they need to dress and care for their dolls after bath time.

Named one of their bestsellers, this doll from Melissa and Doug is perfect for 2-year-olds, as they're starting to incorporate "adult world" like activities into their play, according to experts.

Although they're bound to grow out of these sooner than you can say "Merry Christmas," they can be passed down to younger siblings to further justify the purchase. These low-rise sneakers, which are part of Nike's Court Borough line, feature a Velcro strap that secures them on your toddler's feet.

How adorable are these Pixar themed calf socks for your 2-year-old? From Doug, Wall-E, Forky and Mike Wazowski, they're sure to love the characters on these cotton socks that include a grippy bottom and comfortable arch support.

Featured in Shop TODAY's 2-year-old gift guide, these knit stuffed animals give back to children in need with every purchase. With two different sizes to choose from, this lamb will quickly become your toddler's favorite, thanks to its soft hand-knit fabric, adorable outfit and a crown accessory meant to mimic a prince.