35 fun first birthday themes to celebrate your baby

If your baby is turning one, throwing a big first birthday party might be top of mind. But what is the best way to celebrate? With a theme of course!

First birthday themes are a popular way to mark baby's first birthday and many have been made mainstream with "one" puns, like "Hole In One" for little golfers or "Wild One" for safari lovers.

First birthday party ideas

Parents wanting a big bash for baby's first birthday may get a rude awakening when looking at the bill. Throw a budget-friendly party by keeping the guest list small, using a digital party invitation service, planning in advance for party goodie bags and buying two cakes — a small, decorative cake for baby's smash and a larger, less expensive sheet cake for guests.

35 fun first birthday themes

Parents trying to choose a theme might consider one of these 35 top picks ranging from animals to superheroes, food and beyond.