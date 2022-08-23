35 fun first birthday themes to celebrate your baby

If your baby is turning one, throwing a big first birthday party might be top of mind. But what is the best way to celebrate? With a theme of course!
First birthday themes are a popular way to mark baby's first birthday and many have been made mainstream with "one" puns, like "Hole In One" for little golfers or "Wild One" for safari lovers.
First birthday party ideas
Parents wanting a big bash for baby's first birthday may get a rude awakening when looking at the bill. Throw a budget-friendly party by keeping the guest list small, using a digital party invitation service, planning in advance for party goodie bags and buying two cakes — a small, decorative cake for baby's smash and a larger, less expensive sheet cake for guests.
35 fun first birthday themes
Parents trying to choose a theme might consider one of these 35 top picks ranging from animals to superheroes, food and beyond.
- Hole-In-One: Golf theme
- One-der Woman: Superhero theme
- Wild One: Animal theme
- Mr. One-derful: Prince, or royalty theme
- Miss One-derful: Princess, or royalty theme
- Numero Uno: Fiesta theme
- Berry First One: Berries theme
- So One-derful: Baby's favorites theme
- Rookie Year: Sports theme
- One-der The Sea: Ocean theme
- Home One: Baseball theme
- Aloha, Little One: Hawaii theme
- One Little Cutie: Orange theme
- Catching A Big One: Fishing theme
- Some Bunny Is One: Rabbit theme
- Air Force One: Military theme
- First Bee Day: Bee, or "Winnie The Pooh" theme
- One Happy Camper: Camping theme
- One On One: Basketball theme
- Winter One-derland: Winter or snow theme
- How The West Was One: Rodeo theme
- One In A Melon: Fruit theme
- Donut Grow Up: Donut party
- Sweet One: Pineapple theme
- First (Year) Down: Football theme
- Look Who's One: Owl theme
- One-ce Upon A Time: Fairytale theme
- And One To Grow On: Flower theme
- One In A Million: Money, or Monopoly theme
- One Sweet Peach: Peach theme
- ___ In One-derland: Child's name theme
- Sweet One: Candy theme
- First Trip Around The Sun: Space theme
- Fierce One: Shark theme
- One In The Sun: Beach theme