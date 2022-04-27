Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

No matter how old you are, dealing with the death of a parent can shake you to your core. We're usually at a loss for words when comforting friends or family in these delicate situations, especially during holidays like Mother's Day, so we often send a token of our love to emphasize that we're here for them whenever they need us.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, we've rounded up several thoughtful sympathy gifts to help keep the memory of their parent alive.

In memory gifts for the loss of a parent

Carrying a subtle reminder of the love you shared with your parent is an easy way to keep them close to you, which makes a personalized keychain a great option to gift someone who's experiencing a loss. This double sided photo keychain even has angel wings on the bottom, and can be hung from your car's mirror or attached to your bag.

The holidays are particularly tough when your parent recently passed away, but a personalized ornament can help you carve out a place of honor on your tree to pay tribute to them. Complete with angel wings, a name/years and the phrase "Your wings were ready, but my heart was not," this porcelain ornament is a meaningful gift to give someone who needs a little boost as they approach the holiday season.

Sentimental jewelry, like this sleek remembrance cuff, is a natural way for some people to keep their late parents close to their heart. The style comes in several varieties, with various phrases to represent the lasting bond between a parent and child.

To process grief, some of us turn to reflection to find peace. And that's exactly what this grief journal encourages as it guides you through daily writing prompts to understand what you're feeling following the death of a family member.

Everyone deals with loss in their own unique way, and some people gravitate towards more subtle tributes to a lost loved one. For instance, a personalized glass suncatcher blends in seamlessly with other household decor and honors a parent in a subtle yet sweet way.

Sometimes, it's the little things that make someone smile when they're going through a loss. This memorial pocket coin features double sided text with angel wings, the word "Mom" and dates on the front and the phrase "Always with me" with a double heart on the back.

Available in Mom and Dad varieties (in addition to other family members), this memorial necklace has two heart chains, with one that reads "God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart" and another that says "Mom" or "Dad." It also has an angel wing charm on the side.

Selecting a few photos to memorialize your parent in a collage can be tough, but this picture hanging board lets you regularly rotate the photos to keep their memory alive. It's also great for teaching young children about a grandparent they never had the chance to meet.

Flowers are a thoughtful gesture, but their fleeting lifespan can sometimes be a sad reminder when dealing with a loss. Luckily, these paper tulips will last a lifetime and serve as a constant reminder of the love you have for your friend when they are dealing with the death of a parent.

Anyone who loved spending time in the kitchen with their mom or dad will use this special wooden spoon with pride. The sturdy utensil is engraved with the following phrase that will make them think fondly of their beloved parent: "Because someone we love is in heaven, there is a little bit of heaven in our home."

Many people turn to their faith during tough times, and a commemorative cross can bring comfort to anyone who is missing their mom or dad. Shutterfly's affordable option has room for a name, dates, photo and a prayer, and has a peaceful foliage design.

Photo frames are a dime a dozen, but a customized one with a special message can be a great way to memorialize a parent. At only $27, this sympathy frame is an affordable option and comes in two colors — black and gray — and multiple background color options.

There's something so soothing about a music box, and this personalized one pays tribute to a lost mother. It comes with a framed card that can be replaced with a photo and has a sleek velvet lining and a compartment for jewelry.

A photo is worth a thousand words, but a collage frame can mean everything to someone who just lost a parent. The 8x10 frame can be hung or displayed on a desk and comes with enough room to display several photos to represent a life well-lived.

The engraved message on this charm says it all: a lost parent is always in your heart. The expandable bangle is the perfect gift for anyone who loves sentimental jewelry and is a statement piece they'll hold close to their heart forever.

When you can't get a real hug from your parents, a special blanket can envelop you in comfort and make you think of all the love you shared. Complete with a thoughtful poem, this one can be customized with a name at the bottom and comes in two color options (white and gray).

Light always symbolizes hope, and this memorial lantern lets the light of a lost loved one shine on. It has a poetic phrase on the front glass and a pair of cardinals that make the design even more aesthetically pleasing. It's also a statement decor piece that works in any setting — indoors or outdoors.

If you're shopping for someone whose parent had a green thumb, a personalized memorial planter is a meaningful way to help them honor their loved one. This one can be customized with a name and years, and will serve as a happy reminder of their late parent whenever they walk by it.

This 8x10 shadow box offers beautiful symbolism with its tree design and touching phrase that reads, "A limb has fallen from our family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the songs, the good life I lived while I was strong." It can stand on a table or be hung on a wall, and comes in three frame colors.

Looking through old photos can bring back happy memories even when your parent is gone. But instead of keeping them in a boring shoe box, a personalized keepsake box can add a special touch. This one can be engraved with a phrase, name and dates, and features a photo on the lid.

Time heals all wounds, and this heart-shaped clock serves as a reminder that although your parent is gone, you will be OK. The chic design can be customized with a phrase, name and years and comes in four color options.

Even when a parent is gone, they're never far from your heart, and this beautiful snow globe is a sweet way to keep them a part of your world. The musical globe plays the song "Amazing Grace" and can be engraved with a name, date or quote. It also fits a photo of your loved one.

Pocket watches are a classic timepiece that never go out of style, and this one can be personalized with a five-line message to commemorate the loss of a loved one. It's a practical gift, but also a meaningful way to carry your deceased parent's memory around with you.

