There's nothing like finding the perfect long-lasting lipstick and being so excited to wear it out...only to be left with dry, cracked lips within just a few hours. With so many beauty products claiming to be moisturizing and hydrating, how do you know what actually works?

Shop TODAY spoke to a few makeup artists who shared tips on how to shop for a lipstick that's actually hydrating (which will be especially helpful as dry skin season gets closer and closer), along with a few of their favorites on the market right now.

How to shop for a hydrating lipstick

Makeup artists Neil Scibelli and Cara Lovello agree that your main focus when shopping for a hydrating lipstick is looking for the right ingredients. These ingredients can include shea butter, hyaluronic acid and moisturizing oils like coconut, jojoba seed, almond and other fruit- and flower-based oils. "A lot of essential oils have been infused into lipsticks and lip products these days to sheer them out and to give them that beautiful, creamy texture. It’s a win-win because you have these great ingredients and then they look and feel great on your lips at the same time," Scibelli said.

Next, they both said your lipstick should glide on smoothly when applied. "You should instantly feel moisture when you rub your lips together [after applying]," Lovello told us. Even if your lips are already dry when you apply the lipstick, she says you should still feel a little sheen if it's truly hydrating.

Scibelli said the ultimate test is if your lips still feel moisturized even after your lipstick color has faded. "[Your lips] should feel smooth...nourishing [and] hydrating. You should feel like the lip product is almost offering you a lip treatment into your lipstick," he said.

Best hydrating lipsticks, according to makeup artists

Scibelli is particularly a fan of the shine and cream finishes for these Kevyn Aucoin lipsticks. He added that they are great for daily wear and more formal events like weddings. Aside from the hydrating factor, he describes their shiny finish as a "highly-pigmented gloss-meets-lipstick."

Lovello and makeup artist Jeannia Robinette both like Buxom's lipstick line because it has ingredients like olive fruit, avocado and jojoba seed oils that nourish and hydrate your lips alongside hyaluronic acid to smooth fine lines that may occur. "It's a win-win!" Lovello said.

"If you want to wear a lipstick, have color and have it condition and do all that hydrating and plumping, [it's] a fun one to use," Robinette told us.

Scibelli likes these Dior lipsticks for several reasons: It focuses on hydration and lip care, it has high shine and pigment and there's a wide range of colors available. They are also infused with aloe vera and oils like safflower seed to provide long-lasting moisture.

Robinette calls this moisturizing lip balm from Bobbi Brown a "lipstick [and] chapstick all in one." Coming in seven different colors that she describes as "all the colors you want to have on your lips," these tints are made with a formula that includes olive, avocado and jojoba oil to smooth and nourish your lips while providing a sheer layer of color.

Lovello is a fan of these Huda Beauty lipsticks made with trademarked "maxi-lip" technology designed to produce collagen in the lips when used regularly. They also contain hydraberry to hydrate and moisturize the lips, along with vitamins A, C and E to improve texture.

While this is technically a lip gloss, it's so long-lasting that Robinette says it's more lipstick-like. Infused with hyaluronic acid to smooth out the lips, Robinette likes this product for its ability to make lips look fuller.

Scibelli calls Milani his "drugstore go-to" and says the brand is very user-friendly. These hydrating lipsticks contain hyaluronic acid while delivering a highly-pigmented color. A lover of their creamy formula, Scibelli keeps these lipsticks in his makeup kit for regular use.

Robinette said she's "obsessed" with these smooth, hydrating, silky lip enhancers from Hermès. They come in three different colors but she specifically called out the rose tan shade, calling it "super chic."

These Perricone MD lipsticks are another favorite of Scibelli's. These lipsticks are infused with hyaluronic acid to leave your lips looking and feeling hydrated and moisturized.

"You’re getting long-lasting hydration with jojoba seed oil [and] mango butter. There’s also that SPF 15 in there, so as you apply it throughout the day, that’s also helpful to have that sunscreen in there if you’re outside," he said.

While she hasn't tried them yet, Lovello mentioned these new lipsticks from Makeup by Mario that claim to be a hydrating matte. "It has a soft blur technology and finally can give us a matte finish that doesn’t look dry or cracked," she said.

Made with key ingredients like rose and jojoba oils and hyaluronic acid, Scibelli likes this Gucci line of lipsticks for its hydrating properties and fun range of colors. "It’s a buildable, hydrating formula that is also long-wearing and super creamy and it has a very high-shine finish," he told us.

This Ilia lip balm is another recommendation from Robinette that is technically a lip balm, but has a tint that makes it lean more toward lipstick. She's a fan of the colors they offer and the fact that, when applied, they don't seep into the lip line.

