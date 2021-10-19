These 5 time-saving makeup products are all you need to get ready in minutes

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Many of us spent the last year makeup-free without many important plans (besides the occasional Netflix binge). Now that we're filling up our schedules and heading out of our homes again, our makeup routines might feel a bit foreign — and take longer than we remember.

Whether you're struggling to apply fake lashes again or can't get that perfect winged eyeliner look, consider the struggle over. Beauty expert Kristina Rodulfo stopped by TODAY to share some hacks and products that will have your makeup done in minutes. Don't believe it? She timed it all out — live.

Multi-tasking makeup products can change your mornings for the better, so read on for all of the must-haves you'll want in your daily routine.

Easy makeup hacks

Rodulfo says this is a favorite of hers for days where she doesn't feel like wearing a lot of makeup. It doubles as a moisturizer that gives your skin some glow and also acts as a sunscreen thanks to SPF 35.

The name is fitting for this product — you can truly use it all over your face. Rodulfo calls it "fool-proof" and loves that it looks good on your lips, eyes and cheeks. The super-pigmented colors can be applied with the built-in brush, making it a smart product for anyone on the go, too.

Regardless of your plans for the day, this gel will keep your brows in tact. Rodulfo loves that the skinny wand gives your brows some shape and also fills in sparse spots in your brows, helping to define your face.

If you're looking for voluminous lashes, this mascara won't disappoint. Aside from giving your lashes some lift, it also helps strengthen them, since it's formulated with castor oil.

Mango People is a South Asian–founded brand that is inspired by South Asian heritage. Their product lineup includes this bronzer and a multi-stick that are both compact. You can use them on your eyes as eyeshadow or as a bronzer, Rodulfo says.

