A cool breeze dances on your skin, the smell of pumpkin spice fills your senses — it's officially fall, y'all. While you stock up on cozy jackets and autumn boots, there's one other trend you can hop on: this season's hottest hair colors and accessories.

Shop TODAY spoke with hair artist Illeisha Lussiano, founder and owner of The Way, and hair color specialist Sadé Stewart, founder and owner of Siréne Studio and Shop, about what's hot in hair right now.

What hair trends are hot right now?

"With the weather changing and winter coming, it's time to spice it up," laughed Lussiano.

Not surprisingly, both artists mentioned that people are focusing on comfort and ease now more than ever. Next to that is empowerment — feeling confident in your hair. "Effortless is number one — we all aspire to live our lives a little more effortlessly, but it takes a lot of hard work to take a step forward every day," says Lussiano. "Hair that makes you feel strong [is important]."

As far as colors go, Stewart mentioned she always loves a rich copper tone for fall. While it's typically always her go-to this time of year, she's seeing her clients wanting deeper copper tones and reddish tones more now than previously. "People are going darker temporarily or toning down their highlights and going more towards brunette tones, espresso tones, chocolate tones," added Stewart. Lussiano also introduced words like earthy and warm into this fall's hair trends.

What other hair trends should we look out for this fall?

Lussiano and Stewart also harped on taking care of your color-treated hair as the cooler weather shuffles in. Fall typically leaves locks dry and malnourished. Color-treated conditioners, serums and hair masks will maintain your hair in-between visits to your salon. Stewart also expressed how she loves silk pillowcases and scrunchies because they'll lessen hair breakage and help keep your styled hair from wigging out between washes.

Once you're flaunting your elevated fall hair and are equipped with the correct products to keep it healthy, the last thing you'll need are a few hair accessories to complement your fall wardrobe. "We're going into cute hats, bandanas, headbands [and] scrunchies," Lussiano mentioned. "Sweater material scrunchies and leather and animal printed headbands are really big [this season]."

While our experts recommend saving your money or seeing a professional to get your hair dyed, we found some affordable at-home dye options and inspiration, along with some great hair care products and fall accessories to complete your new look.

At-home hair dyes to try, according to shoppers

Made by L'Oreal, this personalized hair color box comes with two pairs of gloves, a reusable color brush, your custom color, a cream developer, stain block and remover, replenishing conditioner and personalized instructions on how to use it all. Simply take their online color quiz to get started on finding your perfect fall hair color.

If cinnamon brown doesn't make you think of fall, we're not quite sure what will. Madison Reed is another quiz-based hair dye service, giving you a personalized color experience at a fraction of the price.

Boasting over 6,000 five-star Amazon reviews, shoppers really enjoy this full-coverage dye from John Frieda. With a dozen saturated colors to choose from like chestnut brown and deep cherry, your fall hue is easily within reach.

This L'Oreal hair dye in medium maple brown is giving us major fall vibes. Try out those reddish tones Stewart said were trending for less than $10.

With color that lasts up to 60 days, this affordable dye from Clairol promises to cover up grays in 10 minutes. 92% of Ulta customers said they would recommend this product to a friend, plus it comes in autumnal shades like light auburn and chocolate brown.

Best products to maintain color-treated hair, according to shoppers

"I always prefer a color-treated conditioner over a shampoo — the shampoos always feel a bit too rough for me," says Lussiano. One of her go-to brands is Aloxxi, whose high remarks and ratings don't surprise us one bit.

This leave-in conditioning cream promises to supply intense hydration to color-treated and dry or coarse hair. It also claims to control frizz for four times longer than competitors.

Keep your dyed hair healthy and hydrated during the cooler fall months with this "fall favorite" conditioner from Davines, which is specifically formulated for cosmetic-dyed hair. Lussiano mentioned loving this brand and its products, and reviewers feel the same.

Stewart mentioned hair masks are great for nourishing dry hair. She said to look for masks that are hydrating rather than damage-reversing, because typically in fall hydration is what colored hair needs most. Infused with argan oil and plant protein, this deep conditioning treatment promises to rehydrate and soften your hair.

"I have been through multiple deep conditioning masks I've found here on Amazon, and this one wins hands down!" exclaimed one shopper.

Brown tones are in, so if you're flaunting this color, you need to upkeep it with Overtone's conditioner. It's packed full with awesome ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, avocado oil and rosemary and spearmint essential oils.

If you like to blow dry, straighten or curl your hair, protect it with this lightweight spray from Davines. It detangles, brightens, softens and provides excellent heat protection. It's award-winning, literally — it's a 2021 Byrdie Eco Beauty Award Winner.

With over 1,000 five-star ratings on Target, people with all hair types and textures can't stop raving about this hair serum. Ingredients like safflower oil, jojoba oil and rosehip oil keep your hair hydrated while helping to reduce hair breakage.

Stewart explained how big of a difference using silk pillowcases can make for your hair, so you'll definitely want to add this to your haircare list if you haven't already. Buy confidently knowing that over 12,000 Amazon shoppers rated this pillowcase five stars.

Best fall hair accessories, according to shoppers

Lussiano mentioned sweater material scrunchies, and what better option than these adorable sand-toned hairbands? Could we actually get these scrunchies in sweater form, please?

Available in black and cognac brown, this vegan leather headband is sure to elevate any fall hair color.

Fall-colored florals are always a good idea. Add an accent piece to your hair with these bestselling flower pins, perfect for a casual outfit or even as part of a more formal look.

When Lussiano mentioned that animal print headband and scarfs were going to be in for fall, we knew exactly the vibe she was going for. This "neckerchief" from Banana Republic can be tied up in your hair, worn around your neck or tethered to your fall handbag.

Available in eight earthy colors and made from vegan leather, these scrunchies scream fall. They're handmade and the seller makes a lot of other similarly-styled hair accessories.

If you need a way to stylishly throw up your hair, a knotted headband always does the trick. This one from Anthropologie comes in five different animal-print patterns, ranging from cream and black to green and pink.

You can't go through fall without a fabulous hat. This adorable fedora from Gap comes in black and camel tan, with a leather band of the opposite color wrapped around the base.

This soft-woven headband is a great alternative to the more structured ones and is typically a bit more comfortable for long-term wear. One reviewer mentioned the great sizing, claiming, "So cute! I have a small head and it fit perfect!"

This silk scrunchie is exactly what you need to match your silk pillowcase. Stewart loves using silk scrunchies all year long to protect her hair, but especially loves silk as a fashion staple for fall.

