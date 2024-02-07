Donna Kelce texts her sons before each of their games. Here’s what she says

Going to the Super Bowl to cheer on one of her sons is old hat for Donna Kelce, but it certainly doesn’t get old.

Kelce’s son Travis is returning to the game on Feb. 11 when his Kansas City Chiefs square off against the San Francisco 49ers from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kelce says she is excited to watch Travis try to win a second straight Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

“I really am. It is going to be a dream to go back to back like this, back to the Super Bowl. And (I’m) really excited,” she told TODAY on Feb. 7.

Travis Kelce celebrates with his mother, Donna, after winning Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are gunning for their third Super Bowl title in five years. Last year, Donna Kelce emerged as a breakout star when Travis battled his brother, Jason Kelce, for the NFL crown. The Chiefs downed the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

Donna says she tries to connect with her sons before their games, although it’s not always easy.

“I try not to bother them on game day because they’re a little busy and I don’t think I’m going to get through, but usually I try,” she said.

“Like, the night before, I will text my sons and will give them a little encouragement, send them a little funny picture of when they were younger, depending on what team they’re playing with or whatever. I go back and get a little nostalgia.”

Donna Kelce with her sons, Jason and Travis, before last year's Super Bowl. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Kelce also made headlines last week when she updated her Facebook cover photo to include a group picture that featured her and Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

When asked about her relationship with the pop star, she said the photo was from a moment after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship two weeks ago.

“That was a picture where all of us were so excited that were in the suite and we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we took a shot of everybody that was there, so it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that,” she said.

“It was just everybody that was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook, yes.”

Kelce with pop singer Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sept. 24, 2023. David Eulitt / Getty Images

And while Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have eclipsed the A-list this season, Mama Kelce doesn’t think she will reap the benefits by getting a primo seat in a suite during the Super Bowl.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box," she said, laughing.

"I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”