Donna Kelce reveals the sweet way son Travis 'always' ends text messages to her

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce turned 34 on Oct. 5 and his mom, Donna Kelce, wished him a happy birthday over text and got a “true to form” sweet response.

“I texted him the day before,” she told TODAY.com, adding, “I knew he was going to get about a thousand texts.”

The NFL mom of Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce brought her famous cookies to TODAY's Studio 1A on Oct. 6, along with a touching story that shows her relationship to her sons.

Donna Kelce said her text to Travis Kelce read, “'I know it’s not your birthday until tomorrow, but happy birthday.'”

In response, Travis Kelce sent a message that he "always" gives his mom — even at age 34: “Love you, mommy.”

The heartwarming reply is, as Donna puts it, “true to form,” adding that “he does it for a laugh, mostly.”

The mother of two previously opened up about raising her two sons, who are each paving their own legacies in the world of professional football.

Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce have made their mark as some of the most notable football parents. This February, they made history on football’s biggest night as the first-ever NFL parents to have sons play on opposite teams at the Super Bowl.

In her interview with TODAY.com, Donna Kelce talked about motherhood, her time in the spotlight, all things football and even her recent in-game experiences.

The NFL mom has been spotted at two Chiefs games with Taylor Swift, who is rumored to be romantically involved with her younger son, Travis Kelce.

Appearing on TODAY on Oct. 6, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked Donna Kelce for her thoughts on her son and the international pop star's potential relationship, to which the mom kept a hilariously tight lip.

“I honestly can’t tell you," she said. "It’s just too new.”

Donna Kelce said both her sons don’t talk about their romantic lives, adding, “It’s up to him’’ when it comes to Travis finding the perfect partner.

“I want to see that smile on his face, the brightness, the sparkle in his eyes, like Jason has," she said. "That’s what I want to see, and I hope I’ll see that some day.”

Rumors sparked after the Chiefs player attended Swift's Eras Tour performance in Kansas City and expressed his attempt at the Swifties' tradition of exchanging friendship bracelets. Travis Kelce he attempted to give a homemade bracelet to Swift with his phone number on it, but was not successful.

A source close to Swift then confirmed to NBC News that she and the Chiefs tight end were in the early stages of hanging out.

Weeks later, the "Anti-Hero" singer made a surprise appearance at the NFL player’s game at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24 — a move Travis Kelce called “pretty ballsy.”

The following week on Oct. 1, Swift also was in attendance at the Chiefs "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.