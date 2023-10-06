Donna Kelce may not have a lot to say about son Travis’ allegedly blossoming romance with Taylor Swift, but she did spill the beans about what she and the pop star discussed while they took in the Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game last weekend.

On the 3rd Hour of TOAY Friday, Craig Melvin asked the NFL mom what she and Swift were chatting about during a particular moment that was caught on camera.

“I’ll never tell,” Kelce said — before she doubled back and revealed exactly what they were discussing.

“You know what it was? I was talking about this. You know when the commercial people come out in the orange gloves and they’re on the field? I was mentioning when they go like this (waves hands in a circular motion), the commercial’s over and they can play again.”

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce are all smiles while watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Oct. 1 MetLife Stadium. NFL/NBC Sports / TODAY

And while Mama Kelce did divulge deets about their chat, she’s not nearly as willing to share any info about the status of Travis’ relationship with Swift.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said earlier on TODAY during a chat with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

She was also asked if her son’s relationship with Swift is indeed growing into a romance.

“I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new,” she said.

Donna Kelce was in a box with the "Blank Space" singer watching the Chiefs play the Chicago Bears last month at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium (Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving the stadium together, too).

Donna Kelce and Swift were also seen hanging out at the Chiefs-Jets matchup a week later.

Donna Kelce stopped by TODAY to (sort of) let everyone in on what's happening with son Travis and Taylor Swift. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

As for what it was like to pal around with the superstar, Kelce was rather tight-lipped.

“It was OK,” she said.

The Kelce-Swift romance has generated scores of headlines even his mother has gotten caught up in the whirlwind.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something that I’ve never been involved with before,” she said on the Oct. 6 episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast.

The NFL has gotten some flak for trying to cash in on the relationship — even Travis Kelce has said the league is “overdoing” it — but the Chiefs-Jets game, which aired nationally on “Sunday Night Football” drew stellar ratings and included multiple cutaways to Swift and her celeb squad.

Donna Kelce, though, has no issue with the NFL capitalizing on the hype.

“Good for them,” she said on that episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast.

The Chiefs travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings on Oct. 8. There's no word whether Swift or Donna Kelce will be on hand.