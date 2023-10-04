NFL defends its social media activity about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The NFL is pushing back after some argued the league seems a little too invested in the rumored romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on its social media accounts.

The 33-year-old pop superstar has cheered on Kelce, also 33, and his Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s last two games, fueling dating rumors. Throughout the broadcasts, some announcers referenced Swift’s songs and the camera frequently panned to the “Anti-Hero” singer to capture her reaction to the Chiefs making some big plays.

Swift’s song “Welcome to New York” was also featured in NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” ad leading up to the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets on Oct. 1.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively watch the Kansas City Chiefs face the New York Jets during NBC's "Sunday Night Football" game on Oct. 1. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

The NFL then changed its header picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, to three photos of Swift at the Chiefs-Jets game and added the line “We had the best day with you today,” a reference to a lyric from her song “The Best Day,” to its bio.

On Instagram, the NFL’s bio briefly said, “Chiefs are 2-0 as swifties.”

Not everyone is enjoying watching the NFL lean into coverage about the possible romance on social media. NFL reporter Ari Meirov posted screenshots of the NFL’s accounts on X and wrote, “At some point this is just a little ridiculous…”

In a statement sent to TODAY.com on Oct. 4, the NFL defended its recent social media activity.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league said. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

The statement concluded, “The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”

The league’s social media pages have already been updated. On Oct. 4, the NFL’s X and Instagram accounts advertised the upcoming game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Still, some football fans are over the Swift and Kelce coverage, and even Kelce acknowledged that the league has been “overdoing it a little bit.”

He chatted with brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce about the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Chiefs and Jets on the latest episode of their podcast, “New Heights,” released Oct. 4.

The 35-year-old Eagles player said, “It seemed like the cameras were more interested in potentially the patrons of the game than the people playing.”

In addition to Swift, the cameras also zoomed in on Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and more celebrities who watched the game with the “Lavender Haze” singer from a private box.

“Take away your feelings for Taylor. What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at games?” Jason Kelce asked his younger brother.

Travis Kelce said that highlighting the stars at the game “brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.”

Jason Kelce chimed in and said, “They’re overdoing it.”

The Chiefs tight end agreed. “They’re overdoing it a little bit, especially with my situation,” he said.

But, he doesn’t seem too bothered by it. Travis Kelce added, “I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”