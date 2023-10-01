Jets score a field goal The Jets scored a field goal in the second quarter, bringing the score 17-5. Share this -





Jets get on the board with a safety (Swifties, we'll explain) The Jets got a safety, getting on the board and bringing the score 17-2. For Swifties new to football, a safety equates to 2 points and occurs when a team brings down the ball carrier in the other team's end zone. In this case, Jets defensive end Bryce Huff tackled quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' end zone.





Another Chiefs TD! Kansas City keeps its lead: Tight end Noah Gray scores its second touchdown, and Chiefs are up 17-0.





A look inside the electric MetLife Stadium Fans showed out for the Chiefs-Jets game (aka where Taylor Swift is). Inside the East Rutherford, New Jersey, stadium was a sea of green, lit up by fireworks. Swifties are in attendance, including an Oklahoma couple who dressed up as Travis Kelce and Swift for Halloween in 2020 for a last minute costume. Because the couple "predicted the tea" of Swelce, Lipton flew them out to New York with 50 yard line tickets to the game.





Chiefs score — and Taylor Swift celebrates with Blake Lively Blake Lively and Taylor Swift hug it out as Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco scores the first touchdown of the night. Chiefs are up 10-0 over the Jets. Elsa / Getty Images Elsa / Getty Images





Sophie Turner stands with Taylor Swift in box at Chiefs-Jets game Sophie Turner stood with a smiling Taylor Swift in the box at the Chiefs-Jets game. Taylor Swift talks with Ryan Reynolds next to actor Sophie Turner. Elsa / Getty Images Turner has been spotted with Swift out for dinner in New York on several occasions this month — including last night's dinner with Brittany Mahomes. Turner is currently going through a divorce with her husband of four years, Joe Jonas. Jeremy Strong of "Succession" is also a celebrity guest at the "Sunday Night Football" game.





The Chiefs are up by 3 We're about five minutes into the game, and Kansas City leads the scoreboard by 3. Meanwhile, Swift is having a ball and has christened kickoff a cheers on the broadcast.





Donna Kelce pulls double duty, traveling from Philly to New York Donna Kelce headed to MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs-Jets game after attending the Eagles game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "On to the next one," she captioned a pic of herself wearing a Chiefs jersey Sunday. Donna Kelce attended the Eagles game against the Washington Commanders Sunday and sat next to Jake from State Farm. Her oldest son, Jason Kelce, is a center for the Eagles. The team won 34-31. Ryan Reynolds, in attendance at the game with Swift, re-shared her photo with the State Farm spokesperson and gave the famous NFL mom a shoutout on X earlier today, writing, "Donna Kelce FTW." Eagle-eyed Swifties spotted that Donna Kelce was wearing a "Kelce" friendship bracelet. Donna Kelce went viral earlier this year for being the proud mom of the Super Bowl's first brothers to face off on opposite sides of the field. She wore a one-of-kind joint Eagles-Chiefs jersey. The Chiefs won 38-35.





Brittany Mahomes has arrived at MetLife Stadium Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has arrived at the stadium in East Rutherford.

Brittany Mahomes is in the building. Elsa / Getty Images The night before the game, Brittany Mahomes was photographed at dinner in Manhattan with Taylor Swift and others. (See our post below!)





Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out in New York last night — separately After the Kansas City Chiefs team landed near New York, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were separately photographed out and about in Manhattan. Travis Kelce was spotted walking around the city wearing a T-shirt that read, "I'm not doing s--- today." Swift meanwhile stepped out hand-in-hand with friend Blake Lively for dinner at Emilio's Ballato in the SoHo neighborhood. They were joined at the dinner by several of Swift's friends and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes. Blake Lively and Taylor Swift arrive for dinner. Gotham / GC Images Brittany Mahomes arrives in SoHo. Gotham / GC Images





