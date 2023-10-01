All eyes are on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," as the New York Jets take on the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium — but some people aren't watching for the football.
Taylor Swift is expected to be in the crowd at the Oct. 1 game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the pop superstar and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce have been spurring rumors of a romance. Last week, Swift was spotted in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, alongside Kelce's mom, Donna, watching the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears.
Let the games begin — and follow along with us for live updates.
What to know about Taylor Swift at the Chiefs-Jets game so far
- Taylor Swift arrived MetLife with a entourage of famous friends in tow, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner.
- The Chiefs take the lead over the Jets after the first quarter, 17-0.
- Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was photographed at dinner with Swift and other friends in New York City on Saturday night.
- Coverage of the game starts at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
Jets score a field goal
The Jets scored a field goal in the second quarter, bringing the score 17-5.
Jets get on the board with a safety (Swifties, we'll explain)
The Jets got a safety, getting on the board and bringing the score 17-2.
For Swifties new to football, a safety equates to 2 points and occurs when a team brings down the ball carrier in the other team's end zone.
In this case, Jets defensive end Bryce Huff tackled quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' end zone.
Another Chiefs TD!
Kansas City keeps its lead: Tight end Noah Gray scores its second touchdown, and Chiefs are up 17-0.
A look inside the electric MetLife Stadium
Fans showed out for the Chiefs-Jets game (aka where Taylor Swift is). Inside the East Rutherford, New Jersey, stadium was a sea of green, lit up by fireworks.
Swifties are in attendance, including an Oklahoma couple who dressed up as Travis Kelce and Swift for Halloween in 2020 for a last minute costume.
Because the couple "predicted the tea" of Swelce, Lipton flew them out to New York with 50 yard line tickets to the game.
Chiefs score — and Taylor Swift celebrates with Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift hug it out as Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco scores the first touchdown of the night. Chiefs are up 10-0 over the Jets.
Sophie Turner stands with Taylor Swift in box at Chiefs-Jets game
Sophie Turner stood with a smiling Taylor Swift in the box at the Chiefs-Jets game.
Turner has been spotted with Swift out for dinner in New York on several occasions this month — including last night's dinner with Brittany Mahomes.
Turner is currently going through a divorce with her husband of four years, Joe Jonas.
Jeremy Strong of "Succession" is also a celebrity guest at the "Sunday Night Football" game.
The Chiefs are up by 3
We're about five minutes into the game, and Kansas City leads the scoreboard by 3. Meanwhile, Swift is having a ball and has christened kickoff a cheers on the broadcast.
Donna Kelce pulls double duty, traveling from Philly to New York
Donna Kelce headed to MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs-Jets game after attending the Eagles game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
"On to the next one," she captioned a pic of herself wearing a Chiefs jersey Sunday.
Donna Kelce attended the Eagles game against the Washington Commanders Sunday and sat next to Jake from State Farm. Her oldest son, Jason Kelce, is a center for the Eagles. The team won 34-31.
Ryan Reynolds, in attendance at the game with Swift, re-shared her photo with the State Farm spokesperson and gave the famous NFL mom a shoutout on X earlier today, writing, “Donna Kelce FTW.”
Eagle-eyed Swifties spotted that Donna Kelce was wearing a "Kelce" friendship bracelet.
Donna Kelce went viral earlier this year for being the proud mom of the Super Bowl’s first brothers to face off on opposite sides of the field. She wore a one-of-kind joint Eagles-Chiefs jersey.
The Chiefs won 38-35.
Brittany Mahomes has arrived at MetLife Stadium
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has arrived at the stadium in East Rutherford.
The night before the game, Brittany Mahomes was photographed at dinner in Manhattan with Taylor Swift and others. (See our post below!)
Hugh Jackman attends with Taylor Swift's entourage
Actor Hugh Jackman was spotted arriving with Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium Sunday.
In video shared by NBC on X, he is seen in the security line with Ryan Reynolds.
Jackman and Reynolds starred in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" together and are longtime friends. Earlier this year, Jackman poked fun at Reynolds, a notorious roast master, and "begged" the Academy not to recognize him with an Oscar nomination.
Taylor Swift arrives to Chiefs-Jets game
Taylor Swift was spotted at MetLife Stadium going through security. Swift is wearing a longsleeve black top and denim shorts, with bejeweled pockets.
She was joined by longtime friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in videos shared to X.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out in New York last night — separately
After the Kansas City Chiefs team landed near New York, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were separately photographed out and about in Manhattan.
Travis Kelce was spotted walking around the city wearing a T-shirt that read, "I'm not doing s--- today."
Swift meanwhile stepped out hand-in-hand with friend Blake Lively for dinner at Emilio's Ballato in the SoHo neighborhood. They were joined at the dinner by several of Swift's friends and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes.
Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce pose for a sideline pic pre-kickoff
After tearing his Achilles tendon, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a surprise sideline appearance at the Chiefs-Jets matchup.
It marked his first appearance at a Jets game since his potentially season-ending injury at their season opener Sept. 11, according to the AP.
Rodgers stood on the sidelines a few hours before kick off Sunday, leaning on crutches. He was photographed speaking with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the teams’ warm-up.
Rodgers was also notably at MetLife Stadium for Taylor Swift's May 27 New Jersey stop on "The Eras Tour." Rodgers watched from the VIP tent with actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh. The couple have a longstanding friendship with Swift and starred in the 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."
Travis Kelce has arrived at MetLife Stadium
Travis Kelce has entered the building.
The official X account for the NFL shared footage of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end arriving at MetLife Stadium around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, taking the opportunity to drop a Taylor Swift song reference.
"Ready for it. @TKelce," the post reads.
Travis Kelce wore a brown suit and black hat that said "Wayne's World," a reference to a skit from "Saturday Night Live," which he hosted post-Super Bowl victory in March.
Travis Kelce appeared to wear the same outfit when he landed in New York Sept. 30.
"Travis Kelce is ready for a Taylor made Sunday night," NBC Sports captioned a TikTok video of him stepping off a plane.