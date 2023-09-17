Travis Kelce jokingly ends interview early after Taylor Swift question in resurfaced video

Travis Kelce is known for being talkative on and off the football field, but in an August interview, he suddenly became tight-lipped.

The 33-year-old NFL player has recently been linked to Taylor Swift, with some reports speculating that the two could be dating. In July, Travis Kelce attended Swift's "Eras Tour" and tried to make a move on the singer and give her his phone number.

Amid the rumors, NFL Network reporter Andrew Siciliano re-posted an Aug. 2 interview on Instagram in which he asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about the pop star.

As soon as Siciliano mentioned the “Anti-Hero” singer’s name in the video, Travis Kelce started laughing. The journalist then started to ask about his previous attempt to get Swift's attention, which he spoke about on his “New Heights” podcast.

“I said what I said,” Travis Kelce replied. “And I meant what I said when I said it.”

He continued, “You know, what? It is what it is. I’m not going to talk about my personal life. I know what you writers want to hear. And you want to hear more about that, and I’m not going to give you anything.”

Siciliano pressed on, wondering if Swift reached out to Travis Kelce.

“And that’s going to wrap it up here at NFL training camp,” he playfully said before the clip ended, skirting the question.

Over a month later, the dating rumors are still going strong, and even Travis Kelce’s brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, weighed in.

Read on for what Jason Kelce had to say and find out what Travis Kelce revealed about trying to shoot his shot with Swift.

Jason Kelce addresses dating rumors involving brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

After his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14, Jason Kelce and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were interviewed.

While the two were expecting to break down how they clinched the victory, Jason Kelce was unexpectedly questioned about his brother’s love life.

Analyst and retired NFL star Tony Gonzalez claimed his 15-year-old daughter is “a big fan of a certain pop star” and wanted to know if Jason Kelce had any insider information to share.

“I’ve seen these rumors,” the 35-year-old responded. “I cannot comment.”

He added, “Ever since ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life, so I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with,” before laughing.

Travis Kelce’s search for love was documented on the E! reality series “Catching Kelce” in 2016. At the end of the show, he chose to pursue a relationship with contestant Maya Benberry, and they split shortly after.

Most recently, he dated on-air sports reporter Kayla Nicole, but he revealed during an interview on “The Pivot” podcast in January that he was single.

Travis Kelce attended the "Eras Tour" in July

Travis Kelce attended one of Swift’s "Eras Tour" concerts like millions of fans this summer. But while Swifties were looking forward to hearing some of the musician’s biggest hits, he arrived with a plan to get Swift’s attention.

The athlete shared on his “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, that he created a friendship bracelet with his phone number and wanted to give it to Swift at one of her Arrowhead Stadium shows in Kansas City.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis Kelce explained on the podcast July 26.

He was disappointed, but he still appreciated Swift’s impressive performance. “She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show,” he said.

Jason Kelce chimed in and joked, “She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She’s a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and just didn’t want to talk to you.”