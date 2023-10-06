It's no secret that the NFL is leaning in when it comes to the obsession regarding Taylor Swift and her recent ties to the league through her rumored beau, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

But what does the NFL player's mom think about the league publicizing off her son's love life?

"Good for them," Donna Kelce said on the Oct. 6 episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast.

After Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 24 alongside Donna Kelce, viewership for NFL games has spiked. According to NBC, the Oct. 1 Chiefs-Jets game brought an average of 27 million viewers, making it the second-most watched game this year since the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce saw a 400% increase in the sales of his #87 Chiefs jersey.

"The NFL is laughing all the way to the bank," Donna Kelce said on the podcast.

The Kelce family is no stranger to the pop culture spotlight. Jason Kelce was the subject of the Amazon Prime documentary "Kelce," Donna Kelce went viral for her custom-made game day outfit for cheering on both the Eagles and the Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl and Travis Kelce starred in the "E!" reality TV dating show "Catching Kelce."

The family matriarch knows the impact she's had on the league's popularity, citing what she's heard from NFL representatives directly.

"I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could've paid a million dollars to a PR firm," she said.

She also has thoughts on why.

"It's just because we’re relatable. We’re just normal. We’re genuine," she said. "We’re authentic, and we don't put any airs on or try to be someone that we're not."

She noted that the Swifties tuning in probably “know more about football than half the people that watch football right now.”

“They just eat all that stuff up,” she said.

Earlier this week, Travis and Jason Kelce addressed if the media craze surrounding Swelce/Traylor has gone overboard after "Sunday Night Football" faced criticism for the number of cutaway shots dedicated to Swift while the official accounts for the NFL rebranded to be Swift-centric.

On the Oct. 4 episode of their podcast "New Heights," Jason Kelce insisted that the league is "overdoing" the coverage.

“Take away your feelings for Taylor — What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at games?" Jason Kelce asked his brother.

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, especially with my situation," Travis Kelce concedes before adding, "“I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."

The NFL also addressed some of the criticism in a recent statement. The league defended its social media activity and said it often changes the profile pictures and bios of its official accounts in line with "what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally."

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," the statement reads. “The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”

Regardless of any "hate" the situation is receiving, Donna Kelce says she's just leaning into the words of her favorite Swift song: Shake it off.