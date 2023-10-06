Donna Kelce on the craze around son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: ‘I’m in an alternate universe’

Donna Kelce is back in the spotlight.

After her two sons met head-to-head at the 2023 Super Bowl, the famous NFL mom is again making headlines. This time, for her appearance at a recent Chiefs game, her son's dating life — and her famous suitemate.

On Sept. 24, Taylor Swift appeared in the player's box at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on tight end Travis Kelce while sitting next to his mom after months of relationship rumors.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with before," she said on the Oct. 6 episode of the "Got It From My Momma" podcast.

Donna Kelce told host Jennifer Vickery Smith that she did receive a heads-up that Swift would be in the suite that day.

Travis Kelce famously first declared his romantic interest in Swift back in July when he shared on his podcast that he tried — and failed — to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

After the singer appeared next to Donna Kelce at the September game, "Mama Kelce" and Swift were spotted together again on Oct. 1, sharing a side-hug in in the crowd at MetLife Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets.

After cheering on older son Jason Kelce as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders — sitting next to Jake from State Farm — she headed to New Jersey for Travis Kelce's game against the New York Jets. She joined Swift, along with her friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more, in the suite.

The anticipated celebrity appearances brought a spike in viewership. The Chiefs-Jets game on "Sunday Night Football" averaged 27 million viewers, making it second in viewership only to the Super Bowl this year, according to NBC.

Donna Kelce shared that she's heard about this "Taylor effect" firsthand.

"I had one dad who DM'ed me, and he said, 'Finally, finally, my daughter is watching football with me,'" she said.

Swift's first appearance on Sept. 24 arguably broke the internet. But Donna Kelce admits she thought the hype would die down.

It didn't.

"The following couple of weeks were just a whirlwind," she said. "I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue. Every week seems to trump the week before."

She said the media attention on her and her two sons have been a "wild ride."

In addition to the Travis/Taylor mania, Jason Kelce has been in the spotlight for his Amazon Prime documentary, "Kelce," which chronicled the Eagles center's experience with raising his family and deciding whether or not to retire from the NFL — all against the backdrop of his team's 2022-2023 season that culminated in a spot at the Super Bowl.

The spotlight on Donna Kelce first shone earlier this year when her sons became the first pair of brothers to play against each other in the marquee championship game. She went viral for her game day outfit, which featured a custom-made split jersey — Chiefs on the front, Eagles on the back — and mismatched red and green shoes.

Now, she's already looking ahead to Nov. 20, when the Eagles and Chiefs rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

"It's going to be a tough game," she said. "There's a lot of bad blood."

"Bad blood, is that a Taylor Swift reference?" Smith asked.

"Could be," Donna Kelce responded.