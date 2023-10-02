Taylor Swift's recent night out with longtime friend Blake Lively has social media buzzing about their friendship.

They had dinner together with Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes the night before Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets on Oct. 1. The four women sat in the same suite during the game. The Chiefs won 23-20, and Swift was seen embracing Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

During the game, the "Midnights" singer and "Gossip Girl" actor took a photo with Hugh Jackman and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. Some fans were taking Lively's attendance at the game as confirmation of the rumored romance between Swift and Travis Kelce.

"She brought blake and ryan omg it’s serious," one X user commented under the picture.

"She’s bringing are besties to his game now? Okay this is serious," another wrote.

A source close to Swift previously confirmed to NBC News that she and Travis Kelce are hanging out and that their relationship was in its early stages.

It's common for Swift and Lively to hang out, though. Keep reading for more about their adventures over the years.

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift take a selfie at the Chiefs-Jets game on Oct. 1. @thehughjackman via Instagram

2015: Petting koalas together

In 2015, Lively declared her "love" for Swift after fans thought there was bad blood between the two.

“Soooo, turns out this WASN’T a video shoot for John Legend’s cover of Bad Blood,” Lively captioned a photo posted for her L'Oreal campaign, in part, according to People.

“@lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one," she added. "My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok your turn. I won’t tell! #AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!”

Fans thought the "Bad Blood" mention was a reference to Swift and characterized the caption as shady. Lively later clarified, according to People.

“Umm whoever thought I was throwin’ shade clearly doesn’t know I have a ‘Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll,’” she wrote.

“Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively," she wrote. "I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva.”

Toward the end of the year, in December, Swift shared a photo of them in which she was holding a koala and Lively was petting it, according to People, marking the first publicly shared photo of them.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively regularly spend time together and have been spotted on nights out in recent months. Getty Images

2017: Lively's daughter is featured on a Swift song

On the 2017 Swift album "Reputation," Lively's eldest daughter, James, opens the track "Gorgeous."

The then-2-year-old's voice is heard saying the word "gorgeous," just before Swift comes in with the song.

James, now 8, is credited in the album booklet as "baby intro voice," according to People.

2020: Swift mentions 3 of Lively's kids in her song 'Betty'

In her 2020 song "Betty," Swift sings about two characters named "James" and "Inez."

As it turns out, those three names — James, Inez and Betty — were also the names of Lively's kids, though the name Betty wasn't publicly known at the time the song was released. (Lively has a fourth child who was born in 2023.) The song details young love that's been turned into a love triangle.

Swift performed the song while on a "Eras" tour stop in Philadelphia in May and introduced it by saying: “I named the characters after real people in my life who I love more than anything. And their names are James, Inez and Betty,” Swift said, according to USA Today.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are seen on September 30, 2023 in NYC. Gotham / GC Images

2021: Lively's family is one of the first people who Swift plays her new songs for

Swift won the album and the year Grammy in 2021 for "Folklore" and thanked Lively and her family in her acceptance speech.

"I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write," she said.

Also in 2021: Elle reported that the two women went trick-or-treating together in New York. Swift was a squirrel and Lively was a character from a black and white movie. Plus, Lively made her directorial debut this year, too, when she directed Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” according to People.

2022: Celebrating ACM award nomination

The Academy of Country Music Awards announced that the music video Lively directed was nominated for video of the year. Swift celebrated the news on her Instagram story, according to People.

“AHHHHHHH CONGRATS @blakelively, MILES AND @keleighteller!!!! BIG GROUP HUG!” Swift wrote, adding: “I loved making this video and it’s so cool to see the @acmawards nominate it for video of the year.”

Other highlights for this year: Lively attended the screening of Swift's short film "All Too Well: The Short Film" in New York City and Lively is nominated for a second award, this time by the Country Music Association, for directing Swift's music video. Swift and Lively also hung out while Lively was pregnant with her fourth child, whose name the couple has not revealed.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively together. @blakelively via Instagram

2023: Dinner and Chiefs game

The latest buzzworthy moment of their friendship is when they attended the Chiefs-Jets game on Oct. 1. Videos posted online show them chatting and Swift making a muscle. They were also seen celebrating a Chiefs touchdowns together.

The night before the game, they dined at Emilio’s Ballato in a SoHo neighborhood. They were joined by several of Swift's friends, including Turner and Mahomes.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

The two friends also had dinner together earlier this month in New York, according to People, while Lively and her daughters James and Inez attended the Philadelphia show of Swift's "Eras" tour.

The pair also had a girls night out with other friends in April following Swift's reported split from actor Joe Alwyn.