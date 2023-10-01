Brittany Mahomes spotted arriving for dinner with Taylor Swift. All about the singer's friend group

Taylor Swift has been revisiting her previous eras, and her recent public appearances align perfectly with the upcoming release of her album “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

When the original album came out in 2014, she was often seen out and about with her celebrity friends including Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Emma Stone and more.

Just a few weeks ahead of the re-recording, which is set to drop Oct. 27, she seems to be re-living an era filled with friends, fun and plenty of Polaroid pictures.

After the reported end to her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, she’s frequently been photographed out with friends, ranging from people in the original “1989” girl group to some new faces — including Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes was among the celebrities at dinner with Swift at Emilio’s Ballato in New York Sept. 30. The star-studded dinner occurred the night before the Chiefs — and Swift's rumored beau Travis Kelce — play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Oct. 1.

Here's a guide to some of the people that were seen with Swift this year.

Selena Gomez

Arguably one of Swift’s most prominent friendships, their bond is no secret. Recently, Gomez shared two selfies with her best friend quoting Saweetie’s song “Best Friend” in the caption, “That’s my best frien -she a real bad b-.”

The two first met in 2008. On Sept. 1, when asked how the two met, Gomez told MYfm that they “both dated the Jonas Brothers.”

At the time, Swift was dating Joe Jonas, and Selena was dating Nick Jonas.

Now, 15 years later, Swift's best friend showed support at multiple “Eras Tour” dates, and even attended shows with her 10-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey.

They were also photographed at this year’s VMAs, where Gomez cheered her best friend on as she tied the record for most VMA wins in one night.

Blake Lively

Swift most recently stepped out with longtime friend Blake Lively on Sept. 30, when the two were photographed arriving at a New York restaurant together.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift attend dinner together in New York Sept. 30. Gotham / GC Images

Their friendship dates back roughly 2015. Not long after ending her relationship with Joe Alwyn, Swift and Lively were seen strolling around New York City — sometimes with Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds.

In her 2020 album “Folklore,” Swift mentions three of Lively’s childrens’ names in her track “Betty” — the name of Lively and Reynolds’ third child. Her older two childrens’ names, James and Inez, also pop up in the lyrics.

The two have worked together as well. Lively directed the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”— released November 2021. The project marked Lively’s debut as a director, and it was co-produced by Swift's brother, Austin.

The Haim sisters

The Haim sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — recently appeared with Swift in Polaroid pics from the singer's Fourth of July party.

They've also collaborated with Swift on multiple projects, including a feature on “No Body, No Crime" from the “Evermore” album. Swift in turn was featured on Haim's 2020 track, "Gasoline."

In 2022, the sisters, along with Laura Dern, also starred in Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video, playing the stepsisters to Swift's Cinderella in her spin on the fairytale.

“The thing I love about Taylor is, as a director, she loves having us improv,” the sisters shared with "E!" at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. “To be able to work with your friends like that, it was really really cool.”

This year, the group served as the opening act for several stops on “The Eras Tour,” a follow up to their stint on the “1989 World Tour” in 2015.

Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift’s friendship is no secret. The two first met in 2012, and Antonoff has since served as a producer on several of her albums.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff perform onstage during "The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium. Kevin Mazur/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Swift was the first artist who let Antonoff produce a song, he revealed on a 2018 appearance on The Plug With Neil Griffiths podcast.

The first project the two worked on was in 2013, when Antonoff produced her song “Sweeter Than Fiction." Their collaboration and friendship has since spanned more than a decade.

Most recently, on Aug. 19, Swift attended Antonoff’s wedding to actor Margaret Qualley.

Antonoff also performed with Swift during her New Jersey stop on "The Eras Tour." On May 26, he made a surprise appearance onstage to sing an acoustic version of "Getaway Car" with her. The song, from her sixth album "Reputation," was written and produced by the duo.

Sophie Turner

A seemingly new public friendship, Swift and "Game of Thrones" actor Sophie Turner were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York in September, not long after Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce.

Turner was also photographed arriving at Swift's Sept. 30 dinner in New York.

Before this year, the last time Swift and Turner were photographed together was at "The Graham Norton Show" in 2020 — but Turner has been open about being a fan of the singer.

In 2022, Turner said on an Instagram live that "1989" is her favorite album, “hands down.”

In her last post with Joe Jonas before announcing their divorce, Turner shared a photo from the Jonas Brothers’ show at Yankee Stadium and was wearing an arm full of friendship bracelets — a common accessory for Swift’s “Eras Tour.”

One bracelet read “Mr. Perfectly Fine," referring to one of the vault tracks from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)," which is rumored to be about Swift’s 2008 relationship with Joe Jonas.

After four years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement on Sept. 6.