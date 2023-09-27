Travis Kelce talks Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game and leaving ‘in the getaway car’

Travis Kelce adores Taylor Swift even more so than before.

On the Sept. 27 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce opened up about Swift attending his Kansas City Chiefs game over the weekend, saying it was brave of her to show up amid their ongoing dating rumors.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up that was pretty ballsy," he told his brother Jason Kelce on the show. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course."

"We script it all ladies and gentlemen," he joked. "It was just impressive. It was impressive."

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

At the game, Swift was pictured sitting next to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, in the club seats. There, Swift cheered on Travis Kelce as he played against the Chicago Bears, and she was also seen chest-bumping a fan who stood right beside her. Needless to say, it looked like Swift had an amazing time at the game.

"To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Cheese Kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical," Travis Kelce said. "It was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

Travis Kelce then referenced Swift's 2017 song, "Getaway Car," adding, "And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end."

Later in the interview, Travis Kelce said he brought a lot of attention to himself when he previously talked about his desire to get to know Swift on a personal level.

In July, dating rumors started swirling between the two when Travis Kelce revealed he tried to give Swift his phone number while he attended her “Eras Tour" at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

He said he made a friendship bracelet with his number on it, causing Swifties to go into a frenzy.

"I brought all this attention to me, right? I'm the one that was — I did the whole friendship bracelet thing, and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor," he explained.

"You got to shoot your shot," Jason Kelce said.

"Yeah, you know what I mean," Travis Kelce replied. "You miss 100% (of the shots) you don't take baby, so yeah."

Travis Kelce also noted that this would likely be the last time he spoke in detail about his personal life and Swift.

"What's real is that it's my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," he said. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows like the '(Pat) McAfee Show' and any other show that I go on from here on out, so, like you said on that Thursday night game, I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."

"So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, 'All right now,' would have to be kind of where I keep it," he said.