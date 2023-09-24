Taylor Swift attends Kansas City Chiefs game next to Travis Kelce’s mom

The rumors may have been true all along ... or are they?

Taylor Swift, who's said to be romancing with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24 — in the club seats watching with Kelce's mom, Donna.

In a clip of Fox's broadcast of the game shared on social media, Swift was seen wearing a red jacket and seemingly cheering on the Chiefs as they faced off with the Chicago Bears. After the camera panned to her, Swift waved and clapped.

Rumors about a romantic relationship between Swift and Kelce have swirled since July, when Kelce revealed he attended her Arrowhead Stadium concert and tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.Kelce cryptically acknowledged the rumors on the "Pat McAfee Show" Sept. 21, saying he "threw the ball in her court."

“I told her, I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's older brother who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, said in a radio interview Sept. 21 that he believed the rumors were "100% true."