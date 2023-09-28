Taylor Swift plans to attend the Chiefs-Jets game in New Jersey, sources say

Taylor Swift plans to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming away game against the New York Jets, amid rumors of a romance between her and star tight end Travis Kelce.

Two sources close to the situation confirm to NBC News that Swift plans to attend Sunday's game.

Representatives for Swift declined to comment.

After Swift attended the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears Sept. 24, all eyes turned to MetLife Stadium, the host of the Chiefs' next game Oct. 1.

East Rutherford, New Jersey, is just outside of New York, where Swift has at least one home in Manhattan.

Swift broke the internet with her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, fueling pre-existing speculation that she and the Chiefs tight end are romantically linked.

Swift and Kelce hung out in New York more than a month ago, and "they are just getting to know each other," a source told TODAY.

She attended the game in Kelce's suite and sat beside his mom, Donna. The Fox broadcast of the game captured her laughing with the famous NFL mom and cheering on the Chiefs player by chest-bumping and banging on the glass to celebrate his third quarter touchdown.

They left Arrowhead Stadium together in Kelce's convertible – or the "getaway car," as he called it on the Sept. 27 episode of his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, "New Heights." He addressed her appearance during the episode, giving her a shoutout for showing up and calling the move "pretty ballsy."

Kelce talked about the dating rumors just a few days before the game on "The Pat McAfee Show." He shared that he "threw the ball in her court" by inviting her to one of his games.

Murmurs of their potential relationship started back in July, after Kelce revealed he attended Swift's Kansas City stop on the "Eras Tour" and tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

"You miss 100% of shots you don’t take," Kelce said on the latest episode of his podcast.

But going forward, Kelce — with the support of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — aims to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

"What’s real is that it’s my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives," he said. "She’s not in the media as much as I am.

"So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘All right now,’ would have to be kind of where I keep it."