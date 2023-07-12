Patrick Mahomes reveals the push present he gave wife Brittany after son's birth

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t fumble when it comes to push presents.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, who is dad of daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 7 months, surprised his wife, Brittany, with a personalized pendant after the birth of their baby boy

“She got a necklace that has Sterling and Bronze’s names on it," Mahomes, 27, tells TODAY.com, noting that he chose the piece because it’s “meaningful.”

"She wears it a lot," he says.

Mahomes won’t say what Brittany received after they welcomed Sterling in 2021, but when pressed for a little hint, he replies, “it rolls around the streets.”

The couple, who are high school sweethearts, recently completed building their dream home on an 8-acre plot of land in Missouri. Mahomes says he had just one non-negotiable when designing the property, which boasts a football field and a massive swimming pool.

“I wanted a basketball court… the kind I dreamed of having as a kid,” Mahomes shares. He pictures it as a place for Sterling and Bronze to hang out with their friends when they’re older.

“Especially in Kansas City, it gets a little cold, so I wanted to have some opportunities to be active inside,” he explains.

Brittany’s must-have was a home gym that she designed herself, according to Mahomes.

“She likes to work out a lot,” Mahomes says of the former professional soccer player.

Mahomes, who opened up to TODAY.com while promoting his partnership with Walmart, says he’s filling his new digs with goodies from the retail supply chain. You can view and shop Mahomes’ cart by visiting Walmart.com.

“First off, I had to keep my daughter happy, so we got bubble guns and a couple of doll sets,” Mahomes says. For himself, Mahomes picked a handheld massage device and a foam roller to ease tight muscles after practice.

Mahomes lights up when he talks about the toys he chose for his dogs, Steel and Silver, but it’s clear that his favorite topic is Brittany. His voice softens at the mention of her name.

The Texas natives, who have been friends since seventh grade, began dating in high school and tied the knot in March 2022.

“We’ve both grown up on our own, but also together,” Mahomes says. “We still have the same values that we've had since we were sophomores."

Mahomes says having children has brought him and Brittany even closer together as a couple.

“I fall in love with my wife all over again every time I see her parenting,” he says. “My daughter is at that age where she wants both of us to put her to sleep. I’ll sit back and watch her read to [Sterling] and those are the moments I’ll always remember.”