Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcome 1st child together

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, are proud parents!

The couple welcomed their first child together, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on Saturday.

The superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, 25, shared a sweet pic on Instagram of his baby's finger holding tight her parent's hands. Matthews, 25, can be seen wearing a gorgeous Sterling nameplate necklace, the perfect hand-me down present for when Sterling is all grown up one day.

The couple announced in October that their first child would be a girl with a video on Instagram showing a gender reveal involving some help from their dogs.

In the video, the couple stands in front of a wall of balloons and lights that say "BOY OR GIRL" and then their dogs, Steel and Silver, make their way down a white runway toward them, leaving pink footprints in their wake.

The couple shared in September that they were expecting their first child by posting a photo on Instagram of them holding a sonogram picture.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️" Matthews wrote in the caption.

They were sleeping in separate rooms at one point of her pregnancy in October after Mahomes had a postgame interaction with New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore, who tested positive for COVID-19 following the game.

"Like I said obviously with Brittany being pregnant I try to do whatever I can to social distance and stay away to be available to the team, but even more part for me just kind of stay and keep my family safe," he said in a press conference at the time.

It's been a series of memorable moments in the last few months for the couple, who started dating at Whitehouse High School in Texas when Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior.

Mahomes proposed to her on Sept. 1 after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium. She shared a photo on her Instagram story that showed what appeared to be one of the suites inside the stadium, filled with candles and flowers, and a glowing sign that said “WILL YOU MARRY ME.”

The Chiefs superstar later told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City that proposing to Matthews was more stressful than playing in last season's Super Bowl.

"You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that," he said.