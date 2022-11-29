Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews welcome baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, as their family just got a little bigger.

The couple announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, on Monday, Nov. 28.

In an Instagram post, the athlete and the personal trainer shared a photo of their son’s tiny legs while he lays on a blanket that reads “Mahomes.” Also included in the photo is a diamond chain that features their son’s nickname, “Bronze.”

“Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz” the high school sweethearts captioned their joint announcement.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans, friends and followers, including the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s team’s official Instagram who wrote, “Congratulations Patrick & Brittany.”

Mahomes and Matthews are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye. The couple, who have been together since high school, got engaged in 2020. They tied the knot in March, a month after their daughter’s first birthday.

In late May, they announced that they were expecting their second child together.

"Round 2," they wrote alongside family photos of their little girl holding up a sign that read, "Big sister duties coming soon."

A couple months later, the NFL star and his wife held a gender reveal party and shared the moment they found out whether they were having a girl or a boy in an Instagram video.

The pair guessed a boy and proved to be right after they both sprayed water guns that shot out blue liquid, confirming they were expecting a baby boy.

The now-mother-of-two recently reflected on expanding her family. Sharing photos of her baby shower and of her daughter, she wrote on Instagram, "As we embark on the last several weeks of this baby girl being my only child, I can only think of how thankful I am to be her mama!"

"Sterling Skye, you have taught me so much about life. Peace, patience, to be present and truly only spend your time on what matters! You my girl are my everything & I will never take this life with you for granted!" she continued. "I can not wait for you to be the best big sister but also soaking in every last second with just you ster girl."