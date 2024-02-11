Taylor Swift has arrived for the 2024 Super Bowl!

Following a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas, the "Karma" singer is at Allegiant Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team faces the San Francisco 49ers.

And she brought some friends.

In one moment caught on camera, Swift appeared to be hugging people in a suite surrounded by Blake Lively and Ice Spice, among others. Swift also appeared to arrive with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

Standing during the National Anthem, Lana Del Rey was pictured close to Swift, standing just below the box that also held Donna, Ed and Jason Kelce.

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and the Kelce family stand in a box near Lana Del Rey as they listen to the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

Lively and Swift have been friends for years, and the two stepped out together for the Chiefs-Jets matchup in October 2023.

Ice Spice was featured on a remix of Swift's hit song, "Karma," and the singer has said she relates to the rapper.

“I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” Swift said in a statement to Variety in September. “She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace.”

For her Super Bowl look, Swift is wearing a black tank top with black pants and holding a red jacket to match her signature red lipstick.

Lively walked out in a white tank under a red tracksuit with two white strips running down the side. Meanwhile, Ice Spice rocked her iconic orange hair and a black long sleeve turtleneck top.

Hours before the NFL championship, the singer wrapped her last "Eras Tour" show in Tokyo.

Since the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship, fans have been calculating whether or not the pop star would be able to make it to the Super Bowl. But after taking her final bows Feb. 10, Swift seemed to quickly take off to Sin City.

During this NFL season, Swift has attended more than 10 Chiefs games. The Super Bowl marks her 13th appearance at a game — her lucky number.