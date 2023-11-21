Taylor Swift's romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has brought two fandoms together, as Swifties and football fans alike watch Chiefs games closely — even if for different reasons.

Dating rumors began in July when Kelce attended one of Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Chiefs play. During an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce recounted how he tried, and failed, to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

But Travis Kelce and Swift's story didn't end there. After a private New York hangout over the summer, which a source confirmed to TODAY, Swift made their budding relationship public by attending a Chiefs game in September, sitting next to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

Since then, the superstar has been spotted at four games and the team has won each time. They've also been photographed together on multiple date nights.

Here's a look back at each of Swift's recent NFL appearances.

Sept. 24, 2023: Taylor Swift attends her 1st Chiefs game, against the Bears

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce during her first Chiefs game. Jason Hanna / Getty Images

It was the appearance fans were waiting for.

While appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show" on Sept. 21, Kelce revealed that he had invited Swift to watch him play football since he'd already seen her in concert.

“I threw the ball in her court. I told her, I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Three days later, on Sept. 24, Swift was spotted decked out in Chiefs colors in a box to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

During the game, she chatted away with Kelce's mom Donna Kelce and cheered along when he scored a touchdown. She also chest bumped a fan standing beside her. Swift and Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, were photographed together — the first of many times.

Following the game, Swift and Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together and driving off in a "getaway car."

Oct. 1, 2023: Taylor Swift attends the Chiefs-Jets game in New Jersey with friends

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds at the game. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

A week after her first Chiefs game, Swift was back in the stands — this time, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, watching the Chiefs take on the New York Jets. She stood next to several of her famous friends, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Brittany Mahomes.

Swift and Lively bringing it at the Chiefs game in New Jersey. Elsa / Getty Images

During the game, Swift also interacted with Kelce’s mom.

Oct. 12: Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs-Broncos game

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce reunite in Missouri. David Eulitt / Getty Images

When the Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12, Swift was ready and dressed for the occasion, wearing a black tank top and a red Chiefs jacket.

This time around, she was photographed with Kelce's mom and Brittany Mahomes yet again.

She appeared to meet Kelce's dad Ed Kelce for the first time, too. Ed Kelce shared his impressions during an interview with People, calling her “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman” and "very smart."

He said he was struck by her behavior in the luxury box. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.

“And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo,” he continued. “She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift stand side-by-side Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Oct. 22: Taylor Swift matched with Brittany Mahomes at her 4th Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer on the Chiefs on Oct. 22. David Eulitt / Getty Images

Swift attended her fourth Chiefs game on Oct. 22, sitting with Brittany Mahomes as the team took on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift sporting a red Kansas City sweatshirt and a gold friendship bracelet that featured a heart charm and the number 87, Kelce's jersey number. She and Brittany Mahomes, holding daughter Sterling, were wearing matching jewelry from Cartier’s Juste un Clou collection.

Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving the stadium hand-in-hand after the game.

PDA? Bring it on. Charlie Riedel / AP

The couple also posed for a photos with Kelce's teammate Mecole Hardman, Jr. and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon. In one of the pictures, Swift kisses Kelce on the cheek as he beams.