Taylor Swift’s fans are compiling the ‘invisible strings’ linking her to Travis Kelce

Were there clues we didn't see?

Ever since rumors have begun to swirl of the potential romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, fans are asking: All along, was there some invisible string?

In natural Swiftie fashion, fans are looking for connections between the singer's song lyrics and the football player's history — any evidence to prove the two were headed toward each other.

This theory is a play on Swift's 2020 song “Invisible String," in which she sings about being pulled toward a significant other throughout their lives, even before they met.

What's the evidence of the "invisible string" bringing the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end together, you ask? The fans have evidence, starting with a signature pose.

The bow and arrow pose

When Swift sings her song "The Archer," she makes a gesture as if she's pulling a bow and arrow. Fans quickly edited a moment from the Eras Tour shot beside footage of Kelce doing a nearly identical move after scoring a touchdown. He faces the crowd in the end zone and also shoots an imaginary bow and arrow.

All roads lead to Arrowhead Stadium

More evidence? Kelce's team plays at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift (sort of) says the stadium's name in the song "Cornelia Street," when she sings, "As if the streetlights pointed in an arrowhead, leading us home."

He was driving a getaway car

After cheering on Kelce at her first Kansas Chiefs game Sept. 24, Swift left the stadium with Kelce in a convertible.

The moment evoked Swift's song "Getaway Car," where she sings, "You were drivin’ the getaway car / We were flyin’, but we’d never get far."

A numerological approach

Numerical sequences have also been brought to light — like how the combination of Kelce's jersey number, 87, and Swift's lucky number, 13, equate to 100.

In "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)," which was released in 2009 off the album "Taylor Swift," she sings, "I'll be 87, you'll be 89."

Fans are connecting 87 to Kelce's jersey number and 89 with Swift's album "1989," a year she's associated with. Like Swift, Kelce was born in 1989.

Swift was 'ready for it'

In her song "Ready For It?," Swift refers to her love interest as a "killer." She's interested, despite "how many girls he had loved and left haunted."

Coincidentally, Kelce's Instagram username is @killatrav, causing fans to connect him with the 2017 song. On TikTok, fans have been splicing moments of Kelce on the field with Taylor in the stands as “Ready For It?” plays.

A 'crazy' gesture to get Swift's attention

Fans are also finding breadcrumbs of their meet cute.

In a resurfaced 2012 interview with Extra TV, Swift complains about the lack of grand gestures in her love life. “Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention,” she said.

She continued, “I can’t remember so I guess there hasn’t been anything, which is good! It’s easier. The bar is set really low for anyone who I date in the future to come in and be a great guy.”

Perhaps Kelce heard this interview, some fans suggested, and tried to “do something crazy.” Back in July, he said on his “New Heights” podcast he unsuccessfully tried to give Swift his number via friendship bracelet when she was performing at Arrowhead Stadium.