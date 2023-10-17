The surprising connection Taylor Swift had to Travis Kelce before the dating rumors

The potential love story between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might predate Kelce's failed plan to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Turns out, Kelce and Swift have a professional connection — one of many "invisible strings" fans have been compiling linking the superstars.

One of the "Blank Space" singer's backup dancers for her "Eras" World Tour, Kameron Saunders, is brother to Khalen Saunders, who played with Kelce from 2019 to 2022 on the Kansas City Chiefs. A tweet pointing out the connection has more than 4 million views on X.

The Saunders brothers and Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Getty Images

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February 2023, the final game that Kelce and Khalen Saunders were teammates. The next month, in March, Kameron Saunders announced on Instagram that he was going on tour with Swift. This marks Kameron Saunders’ first tour with Swift. He’s previously performed with Lizzo.

TODAY.com has reached out to Kameron and Khalen Saunders for comment.

"I have been holding onto this since December when I got the call," Kameron Saunders wrote in the caption posted March 18. "We opened last night in Arizona and I am just overwhelmed by all the love messages and DMs ... This is super special because just a month ago we were in this SAME stadium watching my brother win his second Super Bowl ring."

Super Bowl 2023 was in Glendale, Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs.

Fans are now convinced that the Saunders brothers played a role in Swift and Kelce's budding romance.

"IS THIS HOW THE BRACELET GOT SHIPPED TO THE RIGHT ADDRESS???" one person wrote on Twitter.

"Oh my gosh i wonder if somehow travis got a good word in with kam who then told taylor," another wondered.

"Now I understand why ppl think they’ve been dating for longer," someone else wrote.

"Everyone’s talking about Travis making the friendship bracelet. I bet that was the soft launch," a fourth person speculated. "I bet Khalen & Kam introduced them...."

Kelce attended Swift's concert in July and tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. They've been publicly spotted together since then, most recently making cameos on "Saturday Night Live" and attending the accompanying after party. A source close to Swift previously confirmed to NBC News that she and Kelce are hanging out and that it is still in the early stages.

The superstars were photographed holding hands over the weekend — following Swift’s attendance at three of Kelce’s games — and were first romantically linked in July.