Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce photographed holding hands amid dating rumors

It looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially hard-launched their relationship.

Weeks after rumors began swirling regarding a possible romance, the pair was pictured holding hands in New York City on Oct. 14, within hours of their surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at "SNL" afterparty amid the rain on Oct. 15. Gotham / GC Images

The "Anti-Hero" singer sported a long, patterned gray trench coat over a black top and pants, keeping her signature red lip. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce wore an embroidered cream-colored jacket over a white button-down shirt and brown pants.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting out of the car before the "SNL" afterparty. Gotham / GC Images

In one photo, Kelce is seen giving Swift a gentle kiss on the head as she looks down.

The rumored relationship began back in July when the Kansas City tight end attended Swift's "Eras Tour" and brought along a friendship bracelet — a Swiftie tradition — with his number on it. Alas, he didn't get a chance to hand it over to the singer, but made his intentions known.

TODAY.com later learned that the pair hung out in New York some time before the end of August and a source close to Swift confirmed to NBC News that the two were in the early stages of dating.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave the "SNL" afterparty in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

Swift later created a media frenzy when she was spotted at the Chiefs-Chicago Bears game Sept. 24 and was seen cheering beside Donna Kelce.

The pop superstar didn't stopped there, though. Swift then attended the Chiefs-New York Jets matchup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Oct. 1, which amassed record-breaking views for a "Sunday Night Football" game.

While appearing on TODAY, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb attempted to get an update from Donna Kelce on her son's relationship.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she told the co-anchors. “It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Donna Kelce added, “I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new.”

In her most recent bleacher sighting, Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 12 when the Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos.

Repping a red Chiefs jacket, Swift cheered beside Travis Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.